Vaishakh Amavasya 2021: Date, time and other significant details

Amavasya is an important day as many rituals are performed only in Amavasya Tithi. According to the Hindu calendar, the Amavasya of the month Vaishakh falls on Tuesday, May 11th.
Amavasya in May 2021: All You Need to Know | Representative image
Vaishakh Amavasya 2021: Amavasya is an important day for Hindus. According to the traditional Hindu calendar, it marks the beginning of Shukla Paksha, or two bright weeks, of the lunar month. The Hindu lunar calendar uses 30 lunar phases, called tithi in India. Amavasya is also known as no Moon Day or New Moon Day.
Amavasya that falls on Monday is known as Somvati Amavasya and Amavasya that falls on Saturday is known as Shani Amavasya. Here’s all you need to know about Vaishakh Amavasya 2021.
When is Amavasya in May 2021?
According to the Hindu calendar, the Amavasya of the month Vaishakh falls on Tuesday, May 11th.
Vaishakha, Krishna Amavasya 2021: Tithi
According to Hindi Panchang, Vaishakha, Krishna Amavasya tithi starts at 21:55, May 10 and ends at 00:29, 12 May.
Vaishakh Amavasya 2021: Significance
According to the traditional Hindu calendar, Amavasya is an important day as many rituals are performed only in Tithi Amavasya. People fast on this day for their positive growth and prosperity. On the same day, the washing, the offering (Tarpan or Shradh) for the ancestors is also performed. There is a belief that, on this day, departed ancestors descend to earth and visit their children and descendants.
Amavasya is also a good day to perform Kalasarpa Dosha puppy. Amavasya is also pronounced as Amavasai or Amavas.
