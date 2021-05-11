1,200 passengers every day in Changi on Mars, but the number of new workers is still insufficient: Lawrence Wong, News Politics & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Arrivals at Changi Airport have risen from about 820 a day in Novemberto 1,200 ago in March.

Giving an update to the House on the Government’s response to Covid-19 on Tuesday (May 11th), Education Minister Lawrence Wong told Parliament that one reason for this increase is to hire more migrant workers in construction, shipping and process (Sectors of GMP), as well as foreign workers of the country.

The group was also the largest contributor to Singapore’s imported cases, at about 40 per cent over the past six months, although a tighter control and quarantine process was implemented even as the numbers increased, he said.

“These imported cases were already in SHN (home stay notice) when we discovered them and were not in contact with the community,” he said, adding that the increase in influx was still insufficient to meet the needs of firms here.

Mr Wong also said that while there was no medical evidence that new Covid-19 variants have a longer incubation period, there was always a “very small tail risk” of such cases.

That was why Singapore recently moved to a tighter, 21-day SHN regime for travelers from all high-risk countries during this period of increased preparedness in May, he said.

He was addressing questions from MPs about Singapore border measures in his speech, as well as the need for more restrictions when more groups were found, such as the last one at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

While there has been a peak in community cases recently, this was not the first time Singapore had to deal with them, said Mr Wong, co-chair of a multi-ministerial workforce dealing with Covid-19.

Compared to a year ago, the country’s capabilities have been significantly strengthened and the testing capacity is now much larger.

About 35,000 swabs were tested daily over the past week and there is the capacity to test up to 73,000 a day, and even more with combined testing, he stressed.

“TraceTogether and SafeEntry are more prevalent, which means we can contact trace and fencing cases more quickly. We are also regularly testing people in higher risk environments and undertaking surveillance tests for symptomatic individuals, e which is how we have uncovered many of the cases reported in recent days “.

In addition, vaccination was a major game changer, Mr Wong said.

While not all have been vaccinated yet, most of the elderly population as well as healthcare and frontline workers have been covered.

“It puts us in a much safer position.”

On border measures, Mr Wong said that while one possibility is border closure – an approach taken by larger or resource-rich countries – Singapore is in a “completely different position”.

“We are a small red dot fully embedded in the world. Trade and travel are our blood – for us, these are not just good; they are existential issues.

“They are the way, like us, we earn a living and, we remain important to the world,” he added, noting that travel restrictions have been slowly lifted in a controlled and safe manner since the country exited the switch in June. passed .

Prior to Covid-19, Singapore had 200,000 passengers passing through Changi Airport daily, both in transit and upon entry into Singapore, he said. This fell during the two-month break when the borders were temporarily closed.

Some travel restrictions were eased after the breaker. In November last year, there were about 820 arrivals per day. Between December last year and March, there were about 1,200 passengers arriving from Changi Airport per day, he added.

But this influx of workers for the GMP sectors is still not able to meet the needs of the country to date.

“Because every day, every week, every month, many migrant workers have left to return to their home countries. Whatever numbers we are bringing barely replace those who have left,” Mr Wong said.

Singapore companies, including many small and medium-sized enterprises, are in urgent need of workers to cover the shortfall, and the remaining number of applications is growing significantly.

This was even before the last groups of travel restrictions were imposed in the South Asian region. “Now the labor crisis has worsened,” he said.

Read here the highlights from the ministerial statements on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore.