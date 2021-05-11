Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure





Doctors in India are warning against the practice of using cow dung in the belief that it will remove COVID-19, saying there is no scientific evidence for its effectiveness and that it risks spreading other diseases. The coronavirus pandemic has devastated India, with 22.66 million cases and 246,116 deaths reported so far. Experts say the actual numbers could befive to 10 times higher, and citizens across the country are struggling to find hospital beds, oxygen or medicine, leaving many to die for lack of treatment. In the state of Gujarat in western India, some believers have gone to cow shelters once a week to cover their bodies in dung and hunger in the hope that this will boost their immunity against the coronavirus or help them recover . In Hinduism, the cow is a sacred symbol of life and earth, and for centuries Hindus have used cow dung to clean their homes and for prayer rituals, believing that it has therapeutic and antiseptic properties. “We see … doctors come here too. Their belief is that this therapy improves their immunity and they can go and address patients without fear, ”said Gautam Manilal Borisa, an associate manager at a pharmaceutical company, who said the practice helped him recover from COVID-19 last year. He has since been a regular at Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam, a school run by Hindu monks that stretches across the street from the Indian headquarters of Zydus Cadila(CADI.NS), whichis taking placeits own COVID-19 vaccine. As participants wait for the manure and urine mixture in their bodies to dry out, they hug or honor the cows in the shelter and practice yoga to boost energy levels. Then the packages are washed with milk or buttermilk. Doctors and scientists in India and around the world have repeatedly warned against practicing alternative treatments for COVID-19, saying they can lead to a false sense of security and complicate health problems. “There is no concrete scientific evidence that cow dung or urine works to boost immunity against COVID-19, it is based entirely on trust,” said Dr JA Jayalal, national president at the Indian Medical Association. “There are also health risks involved in staining or consuming these products – other diseases can spread from animals to humans.” There are also concerns that the practice may contribute to the spread of the virus as it involved people gathering in groups. Madhucharan Das, head of another cow shelter in Ahmedabad, said they were limiting the number of participants. Read Next

