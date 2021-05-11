The Emir of Qatar visits Saudi Arabia, holds talks with the Crown Prince | GCC News





Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, state media say.

The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has visited Saudi Arabia for the first time since signing a declaration with the kingdom and other Gulf countries to ease a rift for years. Sheikh Tamim was received at the airport on Monday by Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman (commonly known as MBS) in the Red Sea city of Jeddah. The two leaders then held talks at the al-Salam Palace, where they discussed bilateral relations and means to improve them in various fields, as well as regional and international developments, according to Qatari state media. #_ # | #_ #__ # #__ #. pic.twitter.com/OH3yhqu9aA (@saudiatv) May 10, 2021 Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, severed diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar in June 2017 over allegations that it was too close to Iran and supported hardline groups, accusations that Qatar has always vehemently denied. But in early 2021, the blocking countries agreed to restore ties with Qatar following a storm of diplomatic activity by the administration of former US President Donald Trump. Sheikh Tamim traveled to the kingdom for the last time in January for a summit hosted by the MBS in the desert city of al-Ula, which ended with a statement to end the rift. Qatar, which is hosting the FIFA FIFA World Cup next year, emerged from the regional saliva largely unharmed and placed before the attack. He rejected the quartet’s demands, which included shutting down the Al Jazeera news network and expelling a small contingent of Turkish troops from its territory. The campaign came shortly in the face of Qatar’s obligation to change its policies and pushed the gas-rich nation into closer alliance with Turkey and Iran, while also continuing to strengthen its relations with the United States. Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also traveled to Saudi Arabia for a two-day visit as Ankara seeks to mend ties with Riyadh that reached an all-time minimum for the 2018 assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul. The visit is the first by a senior Turkish official since Khashoggi was assassinated by Saudi agents inside the consulates of the kingdoms.







