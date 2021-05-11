Google starts showing COVID-19 vaccine information in the Search app





Google is releasing a new update for its Search app in India, which will now be able to show its users information about the COVID-19 vaccine and its registration. In addition, the company is also testing new features in Google Maps to help users deploy critical sources such as hospital beds and oxygen concentrators, using multiple source information. Read also – Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates Rs 110 crore to help India fight second wave COVID-19 The Google Search app will now display various information panels with updates on vaccine safety, efficacy, side effects, and vaccine registration information on COVID-19 information retrieval. The company has also added a link to the Indian government’s CoWIN portal in the vaccine information tab. Read also – Facebook Messenger becomes the third non-Google app to collect five billion downloads in the Play Store In addition to information on vaccines, the app also shows its users information about prevention, self-care and treatment under the Prevention and Treatment tab when searching for COVID-19. It states that all information was obtained from authorized medical sources and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Read also – Are website announcements troubling? Here’s how to block them in Google Chrome To recall, last year, the company offered the same experience to users at the country’s test centers. In addition, the company has enabled its Research and Mapping products in the joint locations of over 23,000 vaccination centers nationwide sourced from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. He has also started testing a new feature using the Q&A feature in Google Maps. This feature allows users to query and share local information on the availability of medical beds and oxygen in selected locations. Note, this information will be generated by the user, which will not be verified. The company recently started showing important safety messages in addition to its Get the Facts about COVID-19 vaccines campaign. These messages will appear on the Search homepage, doodles and as reminders in the company applications and services. As India struggles with this devastating wave, we will continue to do everything we can to support selfless individuals and dedicated organizations on the front lines of response, the company said in a blog post.









