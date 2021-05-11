Pakistan says the Indian version of COVID-19 is not present in the country





The Indian variant – officially known as B.1.617 – was first discovered in the state of Maharashtra in October last year The Indian variant of the coronavirus has not yet been found in Pakistan, said a senior minister in charge of the coronavirus force, dismissing reports that the Indian variant of the virus arrived in Thailand from the country. According to reports, health authorities in Thailand on Monday confirmed the first cases of the country with the Indian variant of the coronavirus, in a Thai woman and her 4-year-old son who have been in quarantine since arriving from Pakistan. The finding comes amid Thailand battling a new wave of coronavirus. Reacting to the reports, Planning Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Center for Command and Operation (NCOC) – a centralized body set up to coordinate the COVID-19 national response – said Monday that it is not possible for two Thai nationals had contracted the Indian coronavirus variant from Pakistan as it is not yet present in the country. Some of the variants like UK, Brazil and South Africa were reported in the country, but no single case of Indian variant has been reported yet, he was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper. The Indian variant – officially known as B.1.617 – was first discovered in the state of Maharashtra in October last year. Stress is reported to have been seen in at least 21 countries. It was quite possible the woman had contracted the virus from Thailand or elsewhere as the virus had not been reported in Pakistan, Umar said. Thailand has banned travelers from India other than Thai citizens starting May 1 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. He extended the entry ban for foreigners visiting from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal on Monday in a bid to keep the Indian variant from spreading, Thai Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Tanee Sangrat said. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus deaths in Pakistan reached 19,106 on Tuesday with 113 who contracted the viral infection in the last 24 hours, health officials said. The nationwide confirmed cases now stand at 864,557 with 3,684 new cases, they said. Get Live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and Latest NAV, Mutual Funds Portfolio, Check Out Latest IPO News, Best Performance IPO, Calculate Your Tax From Profit Tax Calculator, Know markets key winners, key losers and best equity funds. Like us in Facebook and follow us further Tweet. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz news and updates.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos