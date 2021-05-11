Shocking injuries from domestic abuse Anna wants you to see them

A woman has released shocking images of the injuries she suffered after her ex-husband attacked her with a hammer – and urged other victims of domestic abuse to speak up.

Anna Butt was left battered and covered in blood after being subjected to horrific violence by Alec Butt, 71.

He attacked her with a hammer and a screwdriver and as she fought, she pulled on her hood – and realized who he was.

Butt hid behind baskets near Anna Butts’s work in Bristol on Saturday 28 December 2019 before seriously attacking her.

Covering his face to hide his identity, he pushed him up a wall and used a hammer and a screwdriver to inflict significant damage to his head, arms and hands.

A passerby called police at which point Butt fled the scene and he was arrested about 90 minutes later.









Anna was taken to hospital but thankfully her physical injuries have healed over time.

He was convicted in Bristol Crown Court today (Monday) after being found guilty of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Anna has agreed for police to release images of her wounds – and the horrific 999 call made by a witness.

In a personal statement read in court today, Anna said she feared the man she had been married to for 18 years would kill her.

She said: I was completely terrified.

Throughout the attack, despite my constant efforts to fight and disarm my attacker, I was thinking I was going to die in that car park.









I vividly remember during the incident that I continued to look at the faces of my children before my own eyes and also that of my parents.

When I found out it was Alec, when I pulled the hood down, he confirmed what I already knew; I was married to Alec for 18 years and had a real fear that he would do something like that.

However, as the physical wounds healed, Anna boldly described the emotional number that the incident had on her and her family.

She said: There are days when my anxiety is so high that I can not cope with leaving home.

Butt went on to deny responsibility for the attack, despite overwhelming evidence gathered by police.

He was found guilty by lawyers in March after a trial.







Judge James Patrick jailed Butt for seven years and nine months, dismissing Butts’ claim that he acted in self-defense.

He added that the jury had seen Butts’s lies and remorse shown since the sentence was empty as a result.

After the sentencing, Anna said: I would like to thank the help and support of the police, in particular PC Nina Foster, DC Katrina Collier and PC Katie Douglass throughout the investigation and trial. Their unwavering support has been essential to see me in this case.

Furthermore, I would like to thank the everlasting help and support of my friends and family, whose trust and support in me and my children has been so highly valued by those who remained faithful to me when I was in great turmoil. emotional was a tower of strength.

I would encourage anyone suffering from domestic abuse to seek help from the police. They will support you and you are not alone.

PC Nina Foster, the officer in this case, said: It’s hard to put into words how brave Anna and her whole family have been to take us to this position.









To say that today’s sentence marks the end of this chapter for them would underestimate the seriousness of what has happened.

“But we hope to bring them a consolation so that this dangerous man can be safe behind bars.

Pictures of the injuries taken by Anna will shock and shock people. But the mental and emotional scars caused by domestic abuse are often hidden and yet can be more painful and enduring.

Alec Butt is a violent abuser. His horrific actions are unforgivable and they have rightly seen him sent to prison.

We hope today’s result and the bravery shown by Anna encourages other victims to contact the police or seek support from a trusted friend or relative. You will be trusted and we can help you make sure.

Domestic abuse can be reported at 101, or 999 if it is an emergency. If you are calling and you do not feel safe talking, dial 55 and the operator will transfer your call to the police.

If you are a victim, or know someone you suspect it is, for advice and support visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org