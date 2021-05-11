Arrest of journalists a litmus test of Thailand’s treatment of those fleeing persecution in Myanmar





The three are prominent journalists with the independent Democratic News Sources agency Voice of Burma (DVB) and were arrested in the northern Thai city after a random police check, their editor said in a statement Monday.

They, along with two unnamed activists, have been charged with entering the country illegally.

“DVB strongly urges the Thai authorities not to deport them back to Burma, as their lives would be seriously endangered if they returned,” said Aye Chan Naing, executive director and editor-in-chief of DVB, who used a different name for Myanmar. .

“They covered the demonstrations in Burma until March 8, the day the military authority revoked DVB’s TV license and banned DVB from doing any kind of media work.” Thailand Police Chief Duangrit Wannari, who filed the charges, told CNN Business that the five detainees were holders of Burmese passports and had not passed the immigration system. He said a public prosecutor would decide whether to sue them at a hearing Tuesday. As well as being accused of allegedly entering the country illegally, Duangrit said “the prosecutor will consider whether they have also violated the act of contagious disease”. Duangrit declined to give further details, saying it was a “very sensitive” case. However, he told CNN Business that the five would not be sent to Myanmar immediately after the court proceedings and would remain in the custody of immigration police. Thai Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Tanee Sangrat said in a tweet Tuesday “Interested Thai authorities are coordinating to find humanitarian solution (s) for the latest case of journalists from Myanmar.” 100 days from the coup Tuesday marks 100 days since Myanmar’s military took power in a coup on February 1, ousting the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party. Since then, the military junta has brutally cracked down on any perceived opposition to its rule. Massive street protests have been crushed with deadly force, with more than 780 people killed by security forces and nearly 5,000 arrested, according to the Association for Political Prisoners aid. The junta, led by General Min Aung Hlaing, has tried to silence the independent media. Journalists across the country have been attacked and banned simply for doing their job. More than 80 reporters have been arrested since the coup, with more than half of those still in custody since May 3, according to a statement from western embassies in Myanmar. The military has also revoked the licenses of prominent independent broadcasters, online newspaper and newspaper outlets, including DVB, so the work for them is considered illegal. On May 4, the junta banned the use of satellite dishes an order targeting DVB and banned the independent news agency Mizzima, which continued to broadcast via satellite in the country. Offices of online newspapers and media have been raided, and a nightly news bulletin on state TV broadcasts the names and images of those wanted by the junta, including journalists. Many are being charged under Article 505a of Myanmar’s Criminal Code, a law amended by the military that makes it a crime punishable by up to three years in prison for publishing or circulating comments that “cause fear” or spread “news. false “. There are fears that if all five are deported to Myanmar, they will face secure arrests and the possibility of torture. Media and rights groups are urging Thailand to ensure that they stay in the country for humanitarian reasons. “Thai authorities should uphold the country’s proud history as a sanctuary for journalists fleeing military repression in Myanmar and on humanitarian grounds should not deport three recently arrested Burma Democratic Voice journalists for alleged illegal entry,” he said. said Shawn Crispin, senior representative of the Southeast Asia Committee for the Protection of Journalists. “Myanmar’s military regime has repeatedly abused and detained journalists, and the Thai authorities should not force these members of the press to face potentially harsh retaliation for their work.” Great test for Thailand’s position for coup The Thai Foreign Correspondents Club (FCCT) said in a statement that it was “seriously concerned” about the arrests. “These five individuals will face certain arrests and persecutions, if not worse, for their work and association with the DVB, and under no circumstances should they be deported back to Myanmar,” the statement read. “Instead, DVB journalists and their associates should be released from detention, given urgent protection and given the right to stay temporarily in Thailand.” DVB’s Aye Chan Naing also urged the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Bangkok “to intervene to help maintain their security.” “We urge the international community to help call on the Thai authorities to renounce their deportation,” he said. For years, Thai authorities allowed exiled Burmese media organizations such as the DVB to operate within its borders. Thailand has also hosted tens of thousands of refugees in nine major camps along its border with Myanmar for three decades, following armed conflict, human rights abuses and the persecution of ethnic minorities by the Myanmar military. Thailand, however, has not ratified the UN refugee convention. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha also took power in a coup in 2014 and held his post after the 2019 elections that opponents said were not free or fair. His government has arrested dozens of pro-democracy protesters who came out en masse demanding his resignation and accusing him of election engineering. Prayut has denied the election was flawed and allegations of interference. Prayut has previously refused to make a strong statement on the situation in Myanmar. Last month, the international community had hoped Southeast Asian leaders would be able to make some progress in stopping the violence in Myanmar at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting, but Prayut had overcome the summit, sending his deputy prime minister in his place. “Regarding the situation in Myanmar, this is a very complex issue,” he had said at the time. “The government is currently working on various channels in order to find peaceful solutions, as a task of being an AESAN member country.” Thailand has agreed to support the plan that came out from the ASEAN meeting, which includes ending the violence in Myanmar and a constructive dialogue between all parties. The FCCT warned “the world is watching” as Thailand continues, adding that it was an “important case for press freedom in Burma and the region and for the protection of those fleeing the junta’s brutal crackdown on independent media and civil society”.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos