The blame match in Spain as street parties erupt as reliefs are limited





MADRID The Spanish government and opposition blamed each other on Monday as crowds of mostly masked youths took to the streets of Madrid and Barcelona when a state of emergency decided to curb the pandemic ended over the weekend. Imposed last October amid a second alarming wave of infections, the state of emergency allowed the temporary suspension of some civil liberties, including a nationwide curfew and local travel bans. Its expiration, in part because Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s minority government would try to win a majority in parliament to extend it, sparked celebrations as well as concerns that such behavior could lead to another blow to the case. Crowds of several hundred people broke the rules for social distancing and wearing masks in public, and in some cases police stepped in to destroy them and fine some individuals. “The absolute irresponsibility of the Sanchez government costs people lives,” said Pablo Casado, leader of the People’s Conservative Party, adding that the opposition wanted a new law that would allow regions to maintain restrictions. For its part, the government blamed the opposition, including the conservative leader of the Madrid region, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, who has just won re-election thanks in part to a relatively relaxed approach to coronavirus restrictions. “When you spend months and months and months planting false freedom in citizenship … this is what you get,” senior government official Mercedes Gonzalez told Cadena Ser radio, referring to unmasked parties on the streets of Madrid. Now that the state of emergency has expired, each of themSpainThe 17 regions must individually ask the courts to approve any restrictions they deem necessary for their territory. The government said the regions had the opportunity to request that a state of emergency be restored to the country if necessary. “… no one is relinquishing their responsibilities or abandoning regional governments,” Justice Minister Juan Carlos Campo said in an article in El Pais, striking critics and saying a state of emergency across the country did not was more necessary. Health chief Fernando Simon expressed concern that such celebrations could turn the country around after more than a year of battling the disease. “I hope everything we have seen in recent days does not translate into a very large new increase in occupancy (in the hospital),” Simon told a news conference. Spainhas reported close to 79,000 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 3.5 million cases since the onset of the pandemic. But the number of cases per 100,000 people over 14 days has dropped to 199, from 523 in mid-January. Nurse Rafael Fernandez Castillo said on Twitter: “On the way to the hospital, I came across several groups of people without a mask, but with a glass in their hand. I arrive at the ICU and there are no free beds. ” Reporting by Inti Landauro, Emma Pinedo and Cristina Galan in Madrid; Additional Reporting by Isla Binnie in Madrid Written by Ingrid Melander Edited by Mike Collett-White and Matthew Lewis









