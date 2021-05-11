Jumps the bones of 9 Neanderthals found in the Italian cave





“This is an extraordinary discovery,” Dario Franceschini, Italy’s culture minister, said in a statement. “The whole world will talk about it.”

One of the Neanderthals dates back 90,000 to 100,000 years, according to a statement from Italian Ministry of Culture , while the other eight date from 50,000 to 60,000 years. All were male, and one is suspected to have been younger than the others.

Archaeologists began searching the cave, which was accidentally discovered in the 1930s, to reach an area that had been blocked by an ancient earthquake or the most recent landslide. The cave is where two other skulls were found, including what is considered to be a well-preserved Neanderthal skull discovered in 1939.

“Together with two other skulls found in the past, they bring the total number of individuals in Guattari Cave to 11, confirming it as one of the most important sites in the world for Neandertal human history,” the ministry said. of culture. in her statement. The findings of ventilation holes in the cave ceiling had led some anthropologists to believe that Neanderthals also engaged in ritual cannibalism, according to the ministry, which added that some of the bones discovered had been burned. The deepest areas of the cave also found cut bones in them. Untied skulls, two teeth and beads were among the discoveries. Hundreds of other bones attributed to elephants, rhinos, giant deer, horses and bovine auroras, an animal already extinct like a cow, were also discovered in the cave. “Many of the bones showed clear signs of corrosion, most likely from hyenas,” the statement said, although the ministry clarified that it was not clear whether the animals were killed or eaten after they died. Archaeologists believe the hyenas may have used the cave as a place to reclaim their prey to preserve and eat it. Some modern humans have Neanderthal DNA Neanderthals died about 40,000 years ago, but interest in their history has recently been aroused by the advent of home DNA tests which can detect traces of Neanderthal DNA in some people. The San Felice Circeo area now represents one of the most important findings in the study of ancient people and the cave offers something of a time capsule that includes data on human and animal history. Work will now begin to study the bones to learn more about ancient human society, said archaeologist Francesco Di Mario, who is leading the project, in a video attributed to the culture ministry. They will also study cave sediment with a look at ancient climate change, which is thought to have contributed to the extinction of Neandertal species. “This will help us understand climate change that occurred between 120,000 and 60,000 years ago through the study of animal species and pollen,” said archaeologist Mario Rolfe of Tor Vergata University in Rome in his presentation of the discovery. Excavations will continue in the hope of finding tools and other clues about Neanderthal life.

