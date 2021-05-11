Floating Bodies Found In Ganga On UP Day After Bihar Horror





Locals in Ghazipur have complained about the bad smell and accused the authorities of incompetence. New Delhi: The bodies washed up on the shores of the Ganga were seen for the second day in a row today – this time in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. The site is about 55km away from Buxar i Bihar, where more than a hundred bodies were found yesterday, causing shock and outrage. Bihar authorities had argued that the bodies had been moved down from Uttar Pradesh, as their state has no tradition of sending troops into the water. With Covid spreading rapidly through rural parts of northern India, the bodies in the river are suspected to belong to Covid patients. In the absence of any Covid protocol in rural crematoria, locals fear further spread of the infection and families have been forced to send bodies to the river, it is suspected. Amid fears by locals that water pollution would lead to the rapid spread of the disease, local authorities have said they are investigating the matter. “We have received the information. Our officers are present in the country and an investigation is underway. We are trying to find out where they came from,” MP Singh, Ghazipur County Magistrate, was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency. Locals have complained about the stench and accused the authorities of incompetence. “We have informed the administration about this issue, but no action has been taken by them. If the situation continues like this, there is a fear that we will be infected by Coronavirus,” said Akhand, a resident, ANI reported. Citing the incident in Buxar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Yal Shakti Union Minister, wrote on Twitter that he has urged interested states to “get immediate knowledge”. “The incident of corpses found swimming in the Ganga in the Bukhara region of Bihar is unfortunate. This is definitely a matter of investigation. The Modi government is committed to the purity of ‘mother’ Ganga.

This incident is unexpected. “Interested states should receive immediate knowledge in this regard,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. Yesterday, about 40 decomposing bodies were left on the banks of the Ganga in Buxar, spreading panic among locals over a Covid nail in the area. Dozens of bodies were seen swimming in the river in the town of Chausa, located near the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border. Authorities who disposed of the bodies said they appeared to have been in the water for five to seven days. The troops led to a game of guilt between UP and Bihar, with Congress claiming they provided evidence of Covid’s deaths that Uttar Pradesh authorities were hiding.

