COVID-19: Panic after 16 faculty members at Aligarh Muslim University die







Founded in 1875, Prime Aligarh University University (AMU) is located in the northern Indian city of Aligarh. It has about 30,000 students, mostly Muslims.

Image Credit: News archives in the Gulf

Aligarh: Assistant Professor Dr Yusuf Ansari who taught English to the school students knew early on what he wanted to do with his life. He was working on a book about Indian playwright Girish Karnad. After graduating, Ansari planned to go to England to study postcolonial literature and then return to his home country as a school teacher. On May 5, the popular teacher died of Covid-19. He was 35 years old. Ansaris fellow professor Dr Furqan Sambhali, 43, who was the author of several books, had contracted the virus a few days earlier just like another colleague, Dr Aziz Faisal who had just turned 40. Dr Yusuf Ansari

Dr Furqan Sambhali

On Saturday, the coronavirus hijacked the life of Professor Shakeel Samdani who was teaching law and was a member of the executive committee of the Personal Board of Muslim Justice of All India. Dr Shakeel Samdani

In a country devastated by the pandemic, few countries have suffered as much as the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) of the century in northern India, ranked # 801-1000 in the QS Global Rankings World 2021. Over a dozen members of his faculty have died from Covid-19 in recent days. University officials said many of these teachers were engaged in important work that could have impacted lives and also helped build the nation. A gloomy darkness now rests on the sacred portals of the institution, whose graduates are spread all over the world, mainly in the Middle East. I have lost so many colleagues, it will take years, maybe decades, to overcome my grief. Even if everything goes back to normal, things will never be the same for me, said Dr Shah Alam, assistant professor at the Center for Women Studies. Dr. Sambhali, who taught in Urdu, was also his relative. The AMU Facebook page is starting to look like an epitaph. Not just the university, but the entire Alig fraternity is mourning these untimely deaths, said another professor. Professor Sajid Ali Khan (Psychology), Mohammad Irfan (Museology), Qazi Mohammad Jamshed .. is a long list Official figures at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College show that 15 faculty members have died since the pandemic, yet the deputy chancellor put the death toll at 16. The Alig fraternity is numb from these figures. The services of all these teachers will be lost, said Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor, whose brother Omar Farooq, 75, a former member of the university court, also died of Covid. Alarmed by these deaths, the AMU deputy chancellor has asked the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) to investigate whether a deadly variant of the coronavirus is circulating around campus. In a letter to the ICMR director general, he said 16 in-service teachers and some retired teachers in addition to other Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) staff living on the university campus and neighboring localities have been infected in recent days. This is raising a suspicion that a particular viral variant could circulate in the Aligarh Civil Lines area where the AMU and many neighboring localities are located, the letter said. The microbiology lab at AMUs Jawaharlal Nehru College College is sending samples collected in its Covid-19 testing laboratory to the laboratory of the Institute of Genomic and Integrated Biology, New Delhi, for genome sorting of variants discovered in the city. Meanwhile, the registrar has announced that the university and the institutions under it will remain closed until May 16 after the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to extend the blockade to contain the virus spread in the state which registered 23, 333 new Covid cases and 296 deaths. in the past 24 hours. The death toll in Uttar Pradesh has now risen to 15,464 while the total number of cases has exceeded 1.5 million.

