‘Racist’ attack on Indian woman convicted by both sides of the House





Singapore Parliament House. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore) SINGAPORE Members of Parliament on both sides of the House on Tuesday (May 11th) condemned the alleged racist attack on a 55-year-old Indian woman last week. “Investigations need to be done before we come to any conclusions, but such behavior, unfortunately, is consistent with some of the other things that have happened. And the facts are, as the lady said, that it seems to be racist behavior, “Justice and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam told Parliament. The incident, which took place last Friday morning, saw the private tutor of Hindocha victim Nita Vishnubhai being kicked in the chest by a man for not wearing her mask properly. Citing racist attacks on Asians abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Shanmugam noted that there have been “parties” here “deliberately” inciting (people’s) fear, encouraging racism and xenophobia and dog whistling, just like the ones we have seen in the US “. “The expression of open racism is still only among a minority in Singapore. Most Singaporeans are good and not racist. But if we continue to fan the flames of racism, we will reach a more uncomfortable position,” he added. Shanmugam also noted some websites that “deliberately worship racism.” “They are anti-government, and that’s perfectly fine, but do not play with the race. The comments on these sites make Indians be called ‘cockroaches’, ‘rapists’, etc. We should be ashamed that we allow comments. such, “he noted. Urging all members of parliament to condemn such racist behavior, Shanmugam also urged opposition parties to take a stand “despite the fact that many of these countries that promote xenophobia support you”. Speaking after Shanmugam, Opposition Leader Pritam Singh voiced Labor Party support for the minister’s statement regarding the attack. “Actually, we agree. There is no place for racism in Singapore; not if, no but,” he said. The story goes on Details of the attack Elaborating on the details of the attack, Shanmugam said the victim had walked quickly towards Choa Chu Kang Stadium when she lowered her mask to “prevent breathing”. At one point, the alleged attacker a man “believed to be Chinese” yelled at the woman, telling her to pull her mask over her nose. When she explained that she was exercising, her husband shouted at her again and used a “racial embarrassment”. The woman then said to the man “God bless you” and started to leave when the man ran towards her and “landed a flying blow on her chest”. This caused the woman to fall, leaving her with scratches on her hands and arms. A police report was presented by the woman Friday night and she said she would seek medical attention on Monday. Stay informed while traveling: Join Yahoo Singapore’s Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore More Parliament stories: Parliament: Shanmugam challenges PSP Leong Mun Wai to debate CECA 104 applications received for vaccine injury financial assistance scheme: Gan Kim Yong

