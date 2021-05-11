The charity Khair for All Saudi celebrates another successful Ramadan

RIYADH: While many Muslims around the world eagerly await Eid al-Fitr to celebrate with their family and loved ones, the Saudis have shared their annual routines on the festive occasion, which for many, is the best part of all holiday.

I look forward to Eid, and always try a month before going to public markets and getting to know my sons and daughters in front of the crowds to prepare for the occasion, said Husain Al-Anazi, a operations supervisor. human resources, for Arab News. He buys everything his family needs like clothes, accessories and cakes.

On the day of Eid, Al-Anazi goes to the mosque, where he performs the Eid prayer, and then returns home, returning to his parents, brothers and children. Greetings to my mother, sisters and children. Then I go to greet the elderly in their homes, especially uncles, aunts and some of the elderly relatives, he added.

After completing the morning tour, he returns home at noon to take a nap until the afternoon to catch sleep, as he is accustomed to staying up late during Ramadan. He then goes to the majlis (guest room) in the afternoon and prepares tea and coffee for the visitors.

In the evening, Al-Anazi goes to the meeting place of his relatives, where a special dinner for the family is held either at the house of the eldest relative or in a special place for rent. After dinner is over, he goes to his friends on a break to greet them and play cards.

In the following days, he travels with friends to every place they decide to visit.

As for Bandar Al-Ghayeb, a security officer at Saudi Electricity Co., he rarely spends the entire Eid period with his family and relatives, as he works part-time at the company.

Instead he visits friends in the neighborhood, who prepare Eid meals (mostly grilled food). We do not eat much. We eat in a symbolic way, as if we were tasting food.

Al-Ghayeb said he also visits several relatives and other friends on the same day after taking a nap. Although he is usually physically exhausted, he feels psychologically comfortable, as it is a day where he is able to meet many people, including friends he has not seen in years.

Al-Ghayeb is also eager to maintain the eidiya custom every year, where children are donated money by elderly family members.

The best Eid moments for Saudi housewife Asmhan Al-Fuhaiqi are the morning of the first day, especially when she starts wearing new clothes.

Performing Eid prayers has a special feeling. Then we meet together as family members at my dads house, where we start distributing cakes to guests, she told Arab News.

Al-Fuhaiqi added that the spirit of Eid shines when groups start lighting fireworks at the celebration.

During Eid, I would be busy buying supplies, including clothes and accessories, and since I live in Tayma town, I can not get everything I need, so I go with my family to Tabuk town (110 km away), i which is the city closest to us she said.

She added that one of the hardest things to buy during Eid is the dress, as she has to ensure that the size fits so that she does not turn up to Tabuk.

The night before Eid, she makes cakes and places them in the waiting room before dawn, and scents the house with incense and oud.

In the past, Al-Fuhaiqi was eager to go to the prayer hall near the city, which feels pretty different, however, the situation changed after the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), and she instead visits the mosque there near.

The family then begins to receive guests into their home, distributing gifts to the children and overseeing the fireworks. Although it is dangerous, I feel that fireworks give a wonderful atmosphere for Eid, so I make sure I am the one who lights the fireworks myself, not the children.

I will be very happy during Eid because we visit a lot of people, and many also visit us in a short period of time.

Ruaa Rashid

She said her favorite food during Eid is mansaf, a traditional Arabic dish made with lamb cooked in a sauce with sourdough, and served with rice or bulgur.

Saudi child Ruaa Radhi told Arab News that her mother bought her a beautiful dress and shoes a few days ago for Eid and bought enough fireworks from the market for her and her brothers.

On the first day of Eid al-Fitr, we will meet my grandmother at her house in the presence of my aunts living in other cities, where we will have dinner together, which is a cooked lamb that mother and my aunts cook, she said.

Mother Radhis’s uncles usually donate toys and sweets for Eid every year. They usually give us light balls and balloons. In fact, I will be very happy during Eid because we visit a lot of people, and many also visit us in a short period of time.

Nayef Al-Moaini, a Saudi engineer in Maaden, said that, for him, the celebration of Eid begins the night before, when the preparation of the house is one of the most important parts of the annual celebration.

Celebrating Eid al-Fitr often involves holding banquets for a few days to celebrate visitors, including our relatives coming from outside the city, he added.

The second day of Eid is a fixed day for the Al-Moainis family holiday, which includes his uncles, their children and his neighbors.