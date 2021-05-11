Japan launches first joint military exercise with US, France – World





AFP Tokyo, Japan

Tuesday, May 11, 2021





15:35

0

559f5bc8c5224ad06a25184c0a4a42b1

2

THE WORLD

Japan, military, USA, France, self-defense

free

Japanese, American and French troops began their first joint military exercise on Tuesday in southwestern Japan as concerns grew over China’s growing resolve in the region. An Australian naval vessel is also participating in air, ground and naval exercises over the course of a week, including 300 ground troops from the three countries. This comes as Tokyo seeks to deepen defense ties beyond its key US ally and with eyes on Beijing movements in the seas of East and South China. “The exercise is undoubtedly an obstacle to China’s increasingly aggressive behavior in the region,” Takashi Kawakami, head of the Institute for World Studies at Takushoku University, told AFP. “In the long run, European engagement in the Indo-Pacific could lead to closer ties between Japan and NATO, something that defended former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,” he added. The exercises, which include combat exercises and amphibious operations, will be held in the Kyushu region and at sea with virus countermeasures. A Japanese submarine and 10 surface ships – six Japanese, two French, one American and one Australian – will be used, a French navy official told AFP. China claims most of the South China Sea, citing its so-called nine-line line to justify what it says are historic major trade route rights. Japan has long said it feels threatened by China’s vast military resources and territorial disputes. She is particularly concerned about Chinese activity around the Japanese-administered Senkaku islands, which Beijing claims and calls Diaoyus. France has strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific, including territories such as Reunion in the Indian Ocean and French Polynesia in the South Pacific. The nation unveiled its Indo-Pacific strategy in 2018, describing Japan, Australia, India and the US as key strategic partners in the region. Japan has rarely held joint military exercises with European counterparts, but both a British aircraft carrier and a German frigate are expected to be sent to the Indo-Pacific region later this year.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos