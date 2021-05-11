Vietnam demands transfer of RNA technology between COVID-19 vaccine supply issues





HANOI (Reuters) Vietnam is seeking the transfer of mRNA technology to produce COVID-19 vaccines domestically, state media reported on Tuesday, as officials warned of supply issues by the end of the year. RNA vaccines, such as those developed jointly by BionTech and Pfizer, stimulate the human body to make a protein that is part of the virus, triggering an immune response. Given the currently limited supply in Vietnam, especially as the COVID-19 situation is showing complicated developments, the health ministry has met with a representative of the World Health Organization to facilitate negotiations on the transfer of mRN technology, the News Agency reported. Vietnam. Governments are looking to build domestic production of vaccines as production slowdowns slow use in some countries. Vaccine manufacturers are under increasing pressure to release their patents to help poor countries. BioNTech and other manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines have said they are already transferring vital production knowledge to other parts of the world. On Monday, BioNTech announced plans to set up a regional center and a new vaccine factory in Singapore. Vietnam has been praised for its record in the rapid content of COVID-19 outbreaks through targeted mass testing and a strict, centralized quarantine program. But a new outbreak emerged late last month and has already reached 25 of its 63 provinces, with a daily record of 129 cases reported Monday, although infections are still relatively low at 501 in the past two weeks. . Vietnam said last week it intends to administer all of its 928,800 doses of AstraZeneca, most of which came through the global COVAX scheme, by May 15th. The health ministry is trying to get more vaccines and we expect to get more by the end of 2021, but it will not be enough for community immunity, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said in a statement on Tuesday. At least from now until the end of 2021, Vietnam will have to take anti-COVID-19 measures as if it had not received any vaccine. (Reporting by James Pearson and Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

