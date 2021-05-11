Japan, UNDP are located in the northeastern countries with oxygen





The Japanese Government and the United Nations Development Program or UNDP have partnered to provide Oxygen to India in the Northeast, specifically procuring eight Pressure Suction Oxygen Generation (PSA) plants. Development also comes when India faces a devastating increase in COVID that affects many along the length and breadth of the country. Oxygen generating plants will be installed in the northeastern states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura. Together these oxygen plants can support 1,300 beds. The Japanese envoy to India, Satoshi Suzuki, said, “Japan stands with India, our friend and partner, in its efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at this critical time,” emphasizing, “North East India occupies a special place for Japan- Relations with India and I sincerely hope that oxygen generating plants will help those people in need in the Northeast Region of India “ Right now, installation sites are being prepared so that Oxygen Production can start as soon as possible. Meanwhile, any excess oxygen will be distributed to health facilities near the installation plant. Amid the covidium crisis, India’s focus has been to take in the production of oxygen or oxygen and carrier units like generators and tankers. Over the weekend, Japan donated 100 oxygen concentrators to India and told New Delhi that it was ready to provide additional items worth $ 50 million to deal with the COVID crisis. UNDP Resident Representative in India Shoko Noda said, “I would like to thank the people of Japan for this critical support that will enable UNDP to ensure an uninterrupted flow of oxygen to hospitals and health centers in the region, especially those in difficult areas. to reach areas “. Importers It is important to remember that Japan’s support in northeastern India is not new and the country is developing mega infrastructure and connectivity projects in the region, which in the future may be connected to neighboring countries like Bangladesh. The two sides meet regularly under the Act East Forum co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and Japanese Envoy to India Suzuki Satoshi. Official Japanese Development Assistance (ODA) stands at over 1600 kr in northeast India and is supporting projects in several northeastern states. In Guwahati, for example, he is assisting with sewerage projects and developing the Sikkim Road. Japan is also supporting the construction of the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge, the foundation ceremony of which took place earlier this year. The bridge will be the longest river bridge in India and will shorten the short travel time across the Brahmaputra River from more than 8 hours to less than 30 minutes.

