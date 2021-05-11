International
France’s Marine Le Pen tells Macron he risks civil war after military warning
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said France was in danger of a civil war as it prepared to tackle President Emmanuel Macron in next April’s election.
There are no signs of a future conflict, but the escalation of tensions related to issues such as economic inequality and a sense that the country is becoming less secure serves Le Pen. She has been campaigning for offices since the beginning of the year, trying to introduce herself as a candidate for law and order.
While Le Pen has consistently spoken out about tightening migration and the need to be tougher on Islamism, her recent comments are perhaps the most controversial to date.
After a group of retired generals hinted last month at the threat of a military uprising, another open letter the president on Sunday warned of “chaos and violence”. The first letter was signed – the last was not, though attributed to unidentified officers on duty by the right-wing weekly that published it, Valeurs Actuelles.
Both times Le Pen supported the perpetrators as she insisted she was not calling for an uprising and urged those who supported them to join her movement. Studies have documented high levels of far-right support among the military, twice as high as in the general population.
At a campaign event in western France on Monday, Le Pen said the latest letter offers a “clear” assessment of the country’s condition. “There is always the danger of civil war,” she added.
Other French presidents have occasionally faced similar warnings from army officers in recent years, but the threats never materialized. Officials from the Macron administration dismissed the letters as a political maneuver.
In 2018, during the Yellow Vest protests, a grassroots move against a fuel tax demanding greater economic equality, and following a feud between Macron and the Army Chief of Staff, some retired generals had already called for a military government.
Read more: Le Pen on defense as retired French generals speak of revolt
Le Pen is running close to Macron in the polls, but the challenge for the 52-year-old nationalist in her third presidential campaign is to soften her profile enough to elect more moderate voters while keeping her leading electorate on her side.
With less than a year to go before the first round of presidential voting and regional elections to be held next month, Le Pen is seeking to take advantage of security concerns that Macron has failed to extinguish despite a campaign high-profile to push back against Islamists responsible for a wave of violent attacks.
She tried to formulate the first letter referring mainly to the situation in housing projects on the outskirts of many French cities which are typically racially diverse and economically deprived. She also argued that the government itself has expressed concern over uncertainty and noted that a former Macron minister had spoken out about the risk of a widening gap between the projects and the rest of the country.
The latest letter says “France’s hatred and its history are becoming the norm” – an obvious reference to Macron’s efforts to recognize the abuses of France’s colonial past – and used coded language to criticize Muslim communities for not integrating with the rest of society.
Read more: Macron’s half-hearted critique of Napoleon rooted in Electoral Mathematics
“This is a far-right political column,” said Prime Minister Jean Castex, calling on the signatories to remove their anonymity. Defense Minister Florence Parly called the letter “political machinations” from the far right. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said it was “poor maneuvering” to raise Le Pen.
The Republicans, the traditional right-wing party in France that has clashed between Macron and Le Pen, describes it as a legitimate alarm bell.
“If a civil war breaks out, the military will maintain order on its soil because it will be asked to do so,” the letter said, addressing Macron. He says its perpetrators have served in Africa and Afghanistan “fighting Islamism, to which you are making concessions on our soil.”
By Monday evening about 200,000 people had signed the letter, according to Valeurs Actuelles.
(Detailed updates all the time.)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]