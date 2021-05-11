International
‘Pakistan condemns attack on Palestinians by Israeli forces’
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that Pakistan strongly condemned the ongoing attacks by Israeli military forces on the Palestinian people during which at least 20 Palestinians were killed and several others wounded.
During a press conference in Islamabad, the Foreign Minister said that the attack on worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque was against any norm and Pakistan fully agrees with the Palestinian point of view.
The Israeli army has struck Gaza with airstrikes in the early hours of Tuesday, in a dramatic escalation of clashes in Jerusalem. Nine children were among 20 dead in Gaza and many rockets were fired at Israel, many of which were intercepted by missile defenses.
FM Qureshi said his Turkish counterpart shared that he would convene an urgent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the issue.
Read more: Palestinian rocket strikes, Israeli attacks on Gaza pass in second day
“He also shared with me that an urgent UN session on the issue was also under consideration,” FM said, adding that a consensus was required.
He added that this expulsion by force and aggression from Israeli forces had to be stopped immediately while the international community also had to be mobilized on a priority basis.
“If the international community is concerned about what Hamas fired rockets, they would also be concerned about rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas against worshipers,” Qureshi added, asking under which law such force was used.
Speaking about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Minister said it was ‘extraordinary’.
“All the meetings had an unprecedented warmth about our relationship,” the foreign minister said. “It shows that our relationship is extraordinary. Both countries understand the depth that it has and it is a necessity of both countries to move it forward. “
Speaking about the Memoranda of Understanding signed between the two countries, the foreign minister said that a structured mechanism had been put in place to boost bilateral ties.
Qureshi added that security, politics, economics, culture and the promotion of soft image, were set as pillars (points of conversation) and who would lead the discussions on them was also set.
Citing one of the Memoranda of Understanding, FM said Saudi Arabia will provide $ 500 million to Pakistan from the Saudi Development Fund to be used for infrastructure development, water resources and hydropower projects in Pakistan.
Read more: Prime Minister Imran’s visit to KAS very productive: FM Qureshi
He further said that a Saudi delegation will visit the country after Eid to discuss issues related to the visit of the Saudi crown prince and foreign minister to Pakistan.
Speaking about the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said the Director General of Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed praised him in connection with the visit of Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Afghanistan and the meeting with President Ashraf Ghani.
“Pakistan wants to ensure that we would facilitate them in the peace process,” he said, adding that DG ISI took it in the belief that the meeting was a “good way forward in the peace process”.
FM reiterated that Pakistan had decided not to interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs adding that peace in Afghanistan would benefit the entire region.
The foreign minister also said the uranium capture in India was worrying and stressed that the media had to play an important role in highlighting the issue as well.
He added that the statement of the foreign office alone was not enough.
“Seven kilograms of uranium were found in India, but it was not highlighted in the media,” FM complained. “If such a thing had happened in Pakistan, the Indian media would have taken us to the city by now.”
Speaking to IIOJK, the Foreign Minister said that the Kashmir policy of the Modi-led government was being criticized from within India.
“A large part of India considers the policy of the BJP Kashmir government to be a failure. “The prime minister has previously said that Pakistan will take two steps towards peace if India does one,” he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]