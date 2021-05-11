‘Pakistan condemns attack on Palestinians by Israeli forces’

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that Pakistan strongly condemned the ongoing attacks by Israeli military forces on the Palestinian people during which at least 20 Palestinians were killed and several others wounded.

During a press conference in Islamabad, the Foreign Minister said that the attack on worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque was against any norm and Pakistan fully agrees with the Palestinian point of view.

The Israeli army has struck Gaza with airstrikes in the early hours of Tuesday, in a dramatic escalation of clashes in Jerusalem. Nine children were among 20 dead in Gaza and many rockets were fired at Israel, many of which were intercepted by missile defenses.

FM Qureshi said his Turkish counterpart shared that he would convene an urgent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the issue.

“He also shared with me that an urgent UN session on the issue was also under consideration,” FM said, adding that a consensus was required.

He added that this expulsion by force and aggression from Israeli forces had to be stopped immediately while the international community also had to be mobilized on a priority basis.

“If the international community is concerned about what Hamas fired rockets, they would also be concerned about rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas against worshipers,” Qureshi added, asking under which law such force was used.

Speaking about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Minister said it was ‘extraordinary’.

“All the meetings had an unprecedented warmth about our relationship,” the foreign minister said. “It shows that our relationship is extraordinary. Both countries understand the depth that it has and it is a necessity of both countries to move it forward. “

Speaking about the Memoranda of Understanding signed between the two countries, the foreign minister said that a structured mechanism had been put in place to boost bilateral ties.

Qureshi added that security, politics, economics, culture and the promotion of soft image, were set as pillars (points of conversation) and who would lead the discussions on them was also set.

Citing one of the Memoranda of Understanding, FM said Saudi Arabia will provide $ 500 million to Pakistan from the Saudi Development Fund to be used for infrastructure development, water resources and hydropower projects in Pakistan.

He further said that a Saudi delegation will visit the country after Eid to discuss issues related to the visit of the Saudi crown prince and foreign minister to Pakistan.

Speaking about the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said the Director General of Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed praised him in connection with the visit of Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Afghanistan and the meeting with President Ashraf Ghani.

“Pakistan wants to ensure that we would facilitate them in the peace process,” he said, adding that DG ISI took it in the belief that the meeting was a “good way forward in the peace process”.

FM reiterated that Pakistan had decided not to interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs adding that peace in Afghanistan would benefit the entire region.

The foreign minister also said the uranium capture in India was worrying and stressed that the media had to play an important role in highlighting the issue as well.

He added that the statement of the foreign office alone was not enough.

“Seven kilograms of uranium were found in India, but it was not highlighted in the media,” FM complained. “If such a thing had happened in Pakistan, the Indian media would have taken us to the city by now.”

Speaking to IIOJK, the Foreign Minister said that the Kashmir policy of the Modi-led government was being criticized from within India.

“A large part of India considers the policy of the BJP Kashmir government to be a failure. “The prime minister has previously said that Pakistan will take two steps towards peace if India does one,” he said.