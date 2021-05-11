Government unveils additional home care packages in response to royal $ 18 billion care commission for the elderly

Tens of thousands of additional home care packages and time mandates staff spend with senior care residents are at the heart of the federal government’s nearly $ 18 billion response to the damning findings by the royal age care commission.

Tuesday’s budget revealed the sector will receive $ 17.7 billion over five years, after the Royal Commission on Quality and Safety of Aged Care estimated that one in three people living in aged care in Australia experience negligence, physical or emotional abuse.

Eighty thousand additional home care packages will be provided over the next two years, despite the royal commission finding that, as of June 2020, nearly 103,000 seniors were waiting for a package.

However, Health Minister Greg Hunt insisted it would be enough to clean up the actual waste.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the 80,000 extra home care packages promised over the next two years would be enough to clear the remaining number of elderly people waiting for the packages. ( AAP: James Ross

The royal commission wanted the waiting list to be cleared in December 2021, but even those within the elderly care sector acknowledged it was an ambitious goal.

Of the additional packages, 12,000 will be provided for those in need of the highest level of care, with 5,000 reserved for those in need of basic care to be reallocated.

In total, the government said, more than 275,000 home care packages will be available to senior Australians by 2023.

More time for residents and increased workforce

The royal commission found that the care system for the elderly was “under-staffed, and the workforce was underpaid and trained under”.

Residents complained about unanswered phone bells, high levels of staff turnover and lack of time spent with them.

In response, by 2023, staff will be required to spend at least 3 hours and 20 minutes per day with each resident caring for age, increasing to 3 hours and 35 minutes by 2024.

At least 40 minutes of that time will need to be with a registered nurse.

Moreover, from July next year, at least one registered nurse will have to be on duty at each institution, for a minimum of 16 hours per day.

The government is spending more than $ 650 million to increase and enhance the capacity of the elderly care workforce, and some of that money will go to ensure that those already in the system do not leave, with nurses registered to be given $ 3,700 per year if they stay the same care provider for the elderly for one year.

An additional 33,800 training places will be created over two years for personal care workers.

In the royal commission for the care of the elderly, the residents complained about the high staff turnover and rang the bells without answering. ( ABC News: Margaret Burin

Treasury Josh Frydenberg said the government is also spending more than $ 650 million to increase and enhance the workforce capacity, including an additional 33,800 two-year training positions for home care workers.

“There are a number of workforce measures designed to strengthen the workforce, so we are doing our best to ensure that Australians in care for the elderly receive the highest quality service and of course can do so. in a safe way. “

More money for residents

The report of the royal commission found that funds for care for the elderly are insufficient and insecure, which affects the access and quality of care.

An additional $ 10 per day per resident will be provided for nursing homes from July 1, in line with the royal commission’s recommendations.

At the end of future estimates, spending on care for the elderly will be at a similar level to investments in Medicare for the first time in history, costing more than $ 31 billion a year.

Staff will be required to spend at least 3 hours and 20 minutes per day with each resident caring for the elderly by 2023. ( ABC News: Natasha Johnson

But a recent Grattan Institute report estimated that the elderly care sector would need an additional $ 7 billion a year in all, just as a starting point.

Mr Hunt did not describe exactly how the government would pay for its changes, saying the money would come from revenue, as the government had agreed not to implement a new tax.

The Care Act for the Age of 1998 will also be replaced by 2023, in line with the recommendations of the royal commission.

Star ratings and improved security

The royal commission heard about physical abuse and restraint against residents by staff members.

ABC investigated a story that showed patients with dementia tied to their chairs in a Sydney nursing home, with a man who spent 14 hours in cramps within a day.

Terry Reeves was restrained with belts in a chair for more than 14 hours. ( Supplied

The government is now spending $ 7 million to strengthen the regulation of the use of physical and chemical restraints, while an additional $ 150 million will help it respond to complaints and launch investigations quickly.

The Elderly Care Quality and Safety Commission will also receive about $ 25 million to undertake another 1,500 safety checks at residential care facilities in 2021-22, a dramatic increase to the 600 audits planned during that time period.

Following complaints about a lack of transparency in the elderly care sector, the federal government is also introducing a new funding model for residential aged care.

This will support the introduction of a star rating system, so that older people and their families can easily compare the quality and security performance of services and providers.

The government said the $ 200 million system will help Australians have an added word and information on the care they receive.

Regional incentives

Regional care providers for the elderly across the country are closing at an alarming rate, with many in dire financial circumstances.

The budget aims to go some way to address that problem, with $ 630 million over five years to improve access to services for people in regions, rural and remote areas.

That includes $ 370 million over four years for senior care providers to make improvements to their buildings and expand into supervised areas.

The government estimates that this will also provide around 1,400 jobs in construction and benefit about half a million older Australians in rural and remote areas.

Rejects six recommendations, while others are subject to further consideration

The federal government has accepted 85 percent of the 148 recommendations either entirely or in principle, while it has not yet decided on some, including whether to impose new civil penalties on providers if they do not provide high-quality security care to residents in a so that it can cause harm.

Royal Commissioners Honorable Tony Pagone QC (left) and Lynelle Briggs. ( Supplied: Royal Commission on Quality and Safety of Age Care

Six were outright rejected, including, as expected, a Medicare-style tax to help pay for system changes.

“The focus in this budget has been on achieving this result of improving the quality and safety of care for the elderly by strengthening our regulators, ensuring that there are 1,500 more audits per year with a new act and new authority.” said Mr. Frydenberg.

“It’s not just more money, but more reforms.”