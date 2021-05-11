Racism and xenophobic behavior will normalize if S’pore is not careful, warns Shanmugam, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Groups have taken advantage of Singaporeans’ anxiety about jobs to fan the flames of xenophobia and racism, and such racist behavior will be normalized if Singapore is not careful, said Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

Calling on “responsible” opposition parties to take a stand on the issue, he urged all members of the House to condemn racist behavior in Singapore.

“Most Singaporeans are good and not racist, but if we continue to fan the flames of racism, we will get into a more uncomfortable position,” Mr Shanmugam told Parliament on Tuesday (May 11th).

“(Singapore) will fail if we allow racism and xenophobia to become prevalent, and it is contrary to everything that has made us successful and proud to be Singaporean.”

Responding to Mr. Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) on the steps the Government will take to eradicate racism stemming from the pandemic in the eye, he noted that a recent case of an alleged assault on a woman last Friday seems to be racist behavior, based on her account.

Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai, 55, was speeding towards Choa Chu Kang Stadium around 8.30am last Friday when she had an argument with a 30-year-old Chinese man.

He had shouted racial slurs at her for lowering the mask under her nose and kicked her in the chest, even though she told him she was exercising.

Ms. Nita suffered scratches on her arm and hands due to the incident. The private tutor, an Indian Singapore, submitted a police report Friday evening. Police are investigating the case.



Mrs. Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai suffered scratches on her arms and hands after being attacked while walking briskly on May 7, 2021. PHOTO: HINDOCHA NITA VISHNUBHAI

Mr Shanmugam said while racism has always existed in Singapore, as in other countries, such feelings have been felt recently, both locally and across the globe.

In the midst of the pandemic, Asians, especially Chinese, are being attacked in the United States, with the coronavirus described as “Chinese virus” or “Wuhan virus” – as if the viruses had a nationality, he noted. “We condemn it. Likewise, we must condemn such behavior in Singapore.”

Singaporeans have legitimate concerns about foreigners taking over their work, which have been fueled by unfair employment practices that favor foreign employment and discrimination against locals, among others, he said.

“It is a minority that behaves like this, but it naturally makes Singaporeans unhappy,” he said, adding that the Government has taken steps to deal with such bad practices.

But he said parties in Singapore have also fueled these fears, as seen in the US, by encouraging racism and xenophobia as well as engaging in “dog whistling” – the use of coded or suggestive language that seems innocent for a general audience to communicate something more insidious to a certain group.

“This is dangerous for Singapore. Because first, it will be foreign Indians. Then, it will come to Singaporean Indians … If we go down this road, eventually all Indians could be an object of hatred,” Z said. .Shanmugam.

He noted that not everyone can distinguish between foreign-born Indians and Singaporean Indians, and that the woman suspected of being attacked has been a citizen for 25 years.

His remarks came a day after many Cabinet ministers spoke out against the incident, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Underlining websites that deliberately worship racism, Mr Shanmugam said: “They are anti-Government, and that’s all right. But don’t play with the race.

“Comments on these sites have led Indians to be called ‘cockroaches’, ‘rapists’, etc. We should be ashamed that, in the name of free speech, we allow such comments,” he said.

When such comments are invoked, people cannot seek to justify them by pointing to government policies, the misconduct of a specific racial group, or free trade agreements such as the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), he added. .

The minister said there were “some canaries” about Ceca, adding: “If anyone here believes Ceca is a problem, decide on a motion, debate it openly, and let ‘s hear if Singaporeans gain or lose from it. “

At this point, he shook hands with Non-Electoral MP Leong Mun Wai of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP): “I’m looking at you, Mr Leong. I invite you to submit a motion to debate Ceca. I know that most of what it is said about Ceca is false “.

In response, Mr. Leong told Mr. Shanmugam his party is “very interested in dealing with the Ceca issue at some point”.

“However, I must state at the outset that the PSP, and I, are not xenophobic. We are simply mentioning the economic effects that some of these free trade agreements have had on our economy, the reactions gathered by many suffering Singaporeans.” said Mr. Leong.

The NCMP has raised the issue of foreign talent on many occasions in Parliament and has crossed swords with People’s Action Party MPs – including his remarks that DBS was “still without an adult CEO at home”. The current CEO of the bank, Mr. Piyush Gupta, was born in India and became a Singaporean citizen in 2009.

“We still need to know the situation better, but we are definitely not xenophobic and racism definitely has no place in our general thinking. It all has to do with the economy, with the means of livelihood,” he added. Leong.

Opposition leader and Labor Party leader Pritam Singh later said the WP agreed with Mr Shanmugam’s statement.

“There is no place for racism in Singapore – not if, no but,” Mr Singh said.