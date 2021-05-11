Police arrest man accused of using racial shame, kicking 55-year-old woman in Choa Chu Kang, Singapore News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Police on Tuesday (May 11th) said they arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly used a racial insult and kicked a woman in the chest last week. The man was arrested for public concern, uttering words intended to hurt the racial feelings of others and causing voluntary injuries, following a report filed in connection with an incident on Choa Chu Kang Drive on Friday (May 7th), police said. in a statement, adding that investigations are ongoing. “Police take a serious look at such acts that have the potential to undermine racial harmony in Singapore. Anyone who makes remarks or acts that may cause malice and animosity between different races will be dealt with promptly and in accordance with the law.” , they said. The woman, Hindocha private teacher Nita Vishnubhai, 55, told The Straits Times on Tuesday that she went to the Jurong Police Division Headquarters at noon and told the incident to an officer. Ms. Nita also accompanied the officer to the alleged scene. “I feel much safer now that a suspect has been identified. The police were very efficient and have done a commendable job in addressing this incident,” she said. Ms. Nita, a Singaporean Indian, was speeding from Choa Chu Kang MRT station to Choa Chu Kang Stadium around 8.30am on Friday when the alleged attack took place. The offense of public concern carries a prison sentence of up to three months, a fine of up to $ 2,000, or both. The act of uttering words intentionally to hurt the racial feelings of any person carries a prison sentence of up to three years, a fine, or both. The offense of voluntarily causing injury carries a prison sentence of up to three years, a fine of up to $ 5,000, or both.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos