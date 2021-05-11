At least 8 dead in school shooting in RussiaExBulletin





footprint Yegor Aleyev / Yegor Aleyev / TASS

Yegor Aleyev / Yegor Aleyev / TASS A gunman in the Russian city of Kazan opened fire on a school early Tuesday, killing at least seven students and a teacher and injuring 21 others, Russian officials said. The governor of Tatarstan, an oil-rich Muslim-majority region where Kazan is the capital, said those killed in the attack were eighth-grade students at Kazan School No. 175. “We have lost seven children … four boys and three girls,” Rustam Minnikhanov told state TV, according to Reuters. He said a 19-year-old “terrorist” who was “officially registered as the owner of a weapon” had been arrested in the attack, according to Reuters. Minnikhanov said it was not yet clear whether the gunman had accomplices or acted alone. The gunman was identified by Russian media, who said he was a former student and had announced his intention to carry out the attack on social media. Earlier, the state news agency RIA Novosti reported 11 dead and said at least two students died when they were thrown from a third-floor window in an apparent attempt to escape the gunman. The boiler is located around 450 miles east of Moscow. Officials there said 21 people were hospitalized with injuries after the attack, including 18 children, six of them in intensive care and three adults. Police said they had opened an investigation into the attack. While school shootings in Russia are relatively rare, in recent years there have been some mostly carried out by students. In 2018, a student at a school in Crimea annexed by Russia killed 19 people before taking his own life. President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the relatives of the victims and ordered his government to further strengthen the country’s already strict gun laws. This is an evolving story. Some things reported by the media later will turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officers and other authorities, credible media and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

