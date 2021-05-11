Firms say UK green list ‘extremely cautious’ – NationNews Barbados – nationnews.com





London The travel industry has expressed disappointment that so few countries are on the UK government’s green list for travel, describing the announcement as “extremely cautious”. The traffic light system means that travel abroad from May 17 will not be illegal. The 12 countries on the green list, which include Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel, will not ask people to return to England in quarantine. The firms said removing the United States from the list would risk the UK “lagging behind”. Traveling to amber or red list countries is not advised. The change in travel rules applies to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have not said when they can ease their strict travel rules. Only four of the countries on the green list are in Europe, and Portugal is the only major holiday destination from the continent on the list. Israel and Singapore are also included, but Australia and New Zealand – which have been approved as safe by the UK government – do not currently allow outside visitors. France, Greece, Italy and Spain, extremely popular holiday destinations for travelers in the UK, are not included in the safe list. Andrew Flintham, managing director of the holiday firm TUI, said: “While we expected to see only a handful of destinations on the green list, this is a very cautious start.” Airlines UK, which represents UK carriers, described it as “a missed opportunity” and “an air travel reopening just in the name” that left the UK “at risk of falling behind”. And Easyjet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “The decision to put so few European countries at the green level is not simply justified by data or science, and is contrary to the approach to reopening the domestic economy.” UK citizens risked losing hotel reservations if other European tourists were allowed to travel, he added. Making the announcement, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said easing restrictions was “necessarily cautious” in light of the threat from new Covid-19 variants. He said the UK ‘s success in fighting the virus had not been compared in many other countries. However he said the list would be reviewed every three weeks by the Joint Biosafety Center – the team set up last year to monitor the virus threat. Some firms had hoped that the rapid opening of the vaccination program in the US would allow summer travel to resume there sooner. (BBC)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos