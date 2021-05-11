International
Here is your summary of key points in the 2021 federal budget
The government will be much happier to submit this budget than it expected to submit a year ago.
Australia’s economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic has given the government more money to play than expected, but a debt that was unimaginable two years ago still looks on the horizon.
And there is a caveat: the government’s optimism for improving employment figures and economic growth depends on the country’s continued success in suppressing COVID-19.
Despite the massive debt caused by the pandemic, there is still no belt buckle.
Here you have your cheat sheet to understand what is in this year’s budget.
A lot of Australians will get more money … again
As expected, the government is extending its scheme that will reimburse Australians up to $ 1,080 in tax time income by one more year.
Low and middle income tax compensation was a temporary measure created to give families a little more pocket money, with the biggest beneficiaries being people earning between $ 48,000 and $ 90,000 a year.
Want to know how much you will get? Just slap your income on the calculator and let us do the math for you.
Budget tax calculator
Compensation will be applied for the last time for the tax year 2021-2022.
The government is also anticipating more than $ 45 billion in taxes over the next four years by maintaining its planned tax cuts and extending COVID-19 schemes for businesses to allow them to claim expenses and losses for another year.
Unlike the last budget, women are a big focus
The government is compensating for last year’s perceived lack of security and economic security for women with a $ 3.4 billion package for women more than half of this for child care funds that will cut costs for families to support their children. them in care.
About $ 260 million more will also be spent over the next four years to expand first-line domestic violence support services, and another $ 164 million will go toward a two-year trial by providing financial assistance to women. fleeing domestic violence.
This scheme will provide payments of up to $ 5,000, consisting of a payment of $ 1,500 in cash and the remainder in goods.
Part of the signing of the government package for women is a $ 1.8 billion commitment to child care subsidies over the next five years, which will increase subsidies for second and subsequent children in child care, as well as the removal of the subsidy limit. for those with higher incomes.
There are also some smaller expenses in that package, including $ 42.4 million in scholarships for women in science, technology, engineering and math, and $ 21.6 million in funding for sexual and reproductive health services.
There is no news about making mRNA vaccines like Pfizer (or it’s a secret right now)
A lot of money has been spent, but not much new information on how the government intends to have vaccines ready for all Australians by the end of the year.
Negotiations to secure the supply of 30 million Pfizer vaccines and build mRNA vaccine production capabilities remain confidential.
However, the government has said it will spend an additional $ 1.9 billion over the next four years on payments for vaccine distribution and administration.
We also got a better picture of how the government intends to reopen Australia to the rest of the world.
There are small programs to bring in international students starting at the end of this year and a return of temporary and permanent migrants by mid-2022, while international tourism is gradually opening up.
The mental health crisis is back in the spotlight
Government commitments to new health spending are heavily focused on mental health services, which have been extended by the pandemic.
There is money to improve government digital mental health services, as well as to expand Headspace and Head to Health mental health centers across the country.
About $ 160 million will also be spent on caring for people after a suicide attempt and more money on support services for flight workers.
And doubling as a measure to support women, the government is also committing $ 47.4 million to address mental health issues among pregnant women and new mothers.
One of the most anticipated measures in health spending each year is which medicines will be added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, enabling them to become affordable for thousands of Australians.
Medications will target people with:
- Dravet Syndrome
- ADHD
- severe eczema
- osteoporosis
- chronic migraine
In total the new PBS lists are projected to cost an additional $ 879 million over the next four years.
The government is also highlighting a nearly $ 300 million commitment to subsidize the costs of transcranial magnetic stimulation, a form of treatment for major depressive disorders that are drug-resistant.
Bigger new costs? Caring for the elderly
It has pledged to fund another 80,000 home care packages over the next two years, and mandate a minimum of three hours and 20 minutes of day care for people in residential care with at least 40 minutes to be with a registered nurse .
Those two initiatives alone will cost about $ 10.4 billion, with another $ 7.3 billion in spending planned to improve health services, train caregivers and introduce a star rating system to rank age care providers among others.
This is behind the cursed findings of the royal commission on an elderly care sector suffering from chronic underfunding.
The government has agreed to almost all the recommendations of the royal care commission for the elderly the most important recommendations it has rejected were regarding the introduction of a tax to fund new expenses.
He says he will fund new spending using the revenue that will come with a growing economy.
Conclusion: a decade ahead of deficits
Remember the short window of time in 2019 when the government was selling goods to celebrate a projected return of surplus?
The idea of a surplus is well abandoned and indeed, and while this year’s deficit of $ 106.6 billion is $ 6 billion better than the government predicted a year ago, it is about $ 100 billion worse than it had predicted in 2019.
The government is projecting a bottom-line improvement with a $ 57 billion deficit in 2024-2025, but there is no expected surplus return for at least a decade.
The pandemic hangover will also last for a long time, with debt levels projected to be higher than before the pandemic for at least the next decade as well.
What this means is that the government is in no hurry to clear its debts, instead taking advantage of low interest rates to service the debt without massively cutting utilities.
We want to hear your questions and comments about the budget and how it affects you. You can submit your questions and comments here.
