Explained: WHO classifies India variant as global concern. What does it mean?

The World Health Organization on Monday classified a variant of the coronavirus first identified in India as a disturbing global variant. This variant called B.1.617 was classified as a variant under investigation (VUI) by the UK authorities in early May. It has already spread to more than 17 countries and some countries have imposed travel restrictions on passengers coming from India as a result of the increase in cases here.

How does the WHO define a variant of concern?

The WHO says that a variant of interest (VOI) becomes a variant of concern (VOC) if, through a comparative assessment, it has been demonstrated to be associated with increased transmission or detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology, increased virulence or change in disease presentation clinical or reduction of the effectiveness of public health and social measures or diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutic available. Alternatively, a variant could be classified as a VOC by the WHO in consultation with the WHO SARS-CoV-2 Evolution Working Group.

Is B.1.617 the reason for the current wave in India?

Last week, the Indian government said this variant otherwise called the double mutant variant could be linked to an increase in cases of the first coronavirus in some states. This acceptance was a change in the Centers’ previous stance when it said the species had not been identified in samples sufficient to establish a sufficient connection to the current wave. Even so, the government said the link had not been fully established.

Earlier in March, the Indian Ministry of Health said a new double mutant variant of the coronavirus had been discovered in addition to many other species or disturbance variants (VOCs) found in 18 states of the country.

B.1.617 was first designated as VUI on 1 April by UK health authorities who requested that India send samples of type B.1.617 to conduct more extensive studies on it and determine how effective the existing vaccines are against him.

How do variants of a virus appear and why?

Variants of a virus have one or more mutations that distinguish it from other variants that are in circulation. While most mutations are harmful to the virus, some make it easier for the virus to survive.

Basically, the goal of the virus is to reach a stage where it can coexist with humans because it needs a host to survive. That is, each virus is likely to become less severe as it continues to develop, but in the process it may achieve some mutations that may be able to escape the body’s immune response or become more transmissible.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is evolving rapidly due to the extent to which it has infected people worldwide. High levels of circulation mean that the virus is easier to change as it is able to replicate faster.

Virus B.1.617 variant has two mutations referred to as E484Q and L452R. The two are found separately in many other variants of the coronavirus, but they have been reported together for the first time in India.

The L452R mutation has been found in several other VOIs such as B.1.427 / B.1.429, which are believed to be more transmissible and may be able to overcome neutralizing antibodies. The WHO has said that laboratory studies suggest that samples from individuals who had a natural infection may have neutralized the reduction to variants that have the E484Q mutation.

So how are coronavirus variants classified and what does this mean?

Public Health England (PHE) says that if SARS-CoV-2 variants are considered to be related to epidemiological, immunological or pathogenic properties, they are raised for formal investigation.

At this point, variants arising from line B.1.617 are defined as Variants Under Investigation (VUI) with a year, month and number (For example, the three variants first identified in India are called VUI-21APR-01, VUI – 21APR-02 and VUI-21APR-03) by PHE. Following a risk assessment with the relevant committee of experts, the variants identified in India may be designated the Concern Variant (VOC) by the UK health authority.

On the other hand, the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classifies variants into three categories: variant of interest (VOI), variant of concern (VOC), and variant of high consequences. In the US, variants B.1.526, B.1.526.1, B.1.525 (previously designated UK1188 and first identified in the UK), and P.2 (first identified in Brazil). On the other hand, variants B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P.1, B.1.427 and B.1.429 circulating in the US are classified as disturbing variants.

The CDC defines a VOI as, A variant with specific genetic markers that have been associated with changes in receptor binding, reduced neutralization by antibodies generated against infection or previous vaccination, reduced efficacy of treatments, potential diagnostic impact, or predicted increase of transmission or disease. severity While a VOC is defined as a variant for which there is evidence of an increase in transmission, more severe disease (e.g. increased hospitalization or death), significant reduction in antibody neutralization generated during infection or vaccination previous, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures.

To date, the CDC has not found variants with high consequences in circulation in the US