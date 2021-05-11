Thai court gives bail to two protest leaders in jail for royal insult







Photo Photo: A protest leader, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak shines with three salutation fingers as he arrives at the criminal court after the attorney general moved to pursue royal insult charges against him in the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, February 9, 2021. REUTERS / Chalinee Thirasupa reuter_tickers

This content was published on May 11, 2021 – 14:26

BANGKOK (Reuters) – A Thai court on Tuesday granted bail to two leaders of anti-government protests who have spent weeks in custody on charges of insulting the country’s powerful king. The court agreed to release Parry “Penguin” Chiwarak, 22, and Chaiamorn “Ammy” Kaewwiboonpan, 32, on condition that they stay in Thailand, attend court hearings when summoned, refrain from harming the monarchy, and activities that create unrest, the court said in a statement. The two have been denied parole several times on charges related to protests last year, during which calls were made to break taboos on monarchy reform. Chaiamorn is being prosecuted for masterminding or insulting the monarchy, a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison for each offense and has been charged with burning a portrait of the king in February. Parit was hospitalized two weeks ago due to deteriorating health caused by 46 days of hunger strike. He is accused of various offenses, including insurgency and insulting the monarchy. A conditional hearing for another activist, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok, was postponed to Tuesday pending the outcome of a coronavirus test, the court said. Student-led demonstrations made the once-unthinkable call for reform of Thailand’s monarchy, considered by many conservatives a saint. They also demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief and determined monarch who first came to power in a 2014 coup. He remained prime minister after the 2019 election, the rules of which his critics say were created to ensure he remained in power. Prayuth says he was fairly elected. Last week, another protest leader, Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, 22, was released on bail after eight weeks in custody. She is also accused of masterminds and took part in a hunger strike with Paris. At least two other protest leaders, including human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa and Chukiat “Justin” Saengowng, remain in custody, where they have been infected with COVID-19. (Reporting by Thepgumpanat and Panu Wongcha-um Fairs; Written by Chayut Setboonsarng; Edited by Martin Petty)

