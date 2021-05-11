Dracula Castle proves an ideal setting for COVID-19 strikes





At the castle of Dracula in picturesque Transylvania, Romanian doctors are offering a blow to the arm and not a peg to the heart. A COVID-19 vaccination center has been set up on the outskirts of Romania’s Bran Castle, which is supposed to be the inspiration behind Dracula’s house in the 19th-century Gothic novel Dracula at Bram Stokers. Every weekend until May, vaccination marathons will be held just outside the historic 14th-century hilltop castle, where no meeting is needed, in an effort to encourage people to protect themselves from COVID-19. “We wanted to show people another way to get the needle (of the vaccine),” Alexandru Priscu, Bran Castle’s marketing manager, told The Associated Press. Those who are brave enough to get a Pfizer vaccine get a vaccination certificate, which is aptly illustrated by a medical worker wrapped in a syringe. In addition to the diploma, people benefit from free admission to torture chambers (castles), which have 52 medieval torture instruments, Priscu noted. Ever since the light-hearted campaign began over the weekend when nearly 400 people were vaccinated Priscu said he has received many requests from foreigners wanting to be vaccinated in a creepy environment. Bad news for them: only Romanian residents can officially take a hit. The campaign is taking place alongside a series of government initiatives as it pushes to speed up the inoculation campaign for the European Union nation of more than 19 million people. The government hopes to vaccinate 5 million people by June 1 to warn of a return to normalcy. On Saturday, all vaccination centers in the country were made without appointments after 2pm, and the all-day vaccination marathon events have started in several cities across Romania. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Romania has registered more than 1 million COVID-19 infections and 29,034 people have died.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos