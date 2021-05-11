S’pore Authorities Working With Hotels To Provide Accommodation For Avoiding Health Care Personnel, News Politics & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Health and the multi-ministerial task force dealing with Covid-19 have worked together with hospitals here to support healthcare workers, including Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) staff, who have been shunned by Singaporeans. Health Minister Gan Kim Tha Yong on Tuesday (May 11th).

Answering a question in Parliament from Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC), who said he had heard of TTSH nurses who were asked by their owners to move with a brief notice, or other healthcare staff who can not find a taxi after the shift ends, Mr Gan said this is a “very worrying trend”.

“We are fighting because, on the one hand, we know this is wrong, we should not forgive such actions, but on the other hand, we are concerned about the well-being of healthcare workers and we need to find ways to help they and support them, “he said.

Such incidents of discrimination have emerged following a growing group of Covid-19 cases formed in the hospital last month. There are now 43 cases in the group, including 10 healthcare staff and 26 patients.

Authorities and hospitals are making deals with hotels and accommodation providers to provide alternatives for affected healthcare workers, Mr Gan said.

But the government still prefers to encourage owners to understand the situation and play their part in supporting the work of healthcare staff, he added.

“This should not be an excuse for the owners to evict them on the grounds that there is now alternative accommodation, why not just move to hotels rather than stay in flats,” he said.

“I also want to urge Singaporeans to also show their support for these healthcare workers because they are putting themselves at risk to protect us,” the minister added.

Last week, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he had been concerned to see how TTSH staff had faced discrimination from members of the public.

“People understandably are scared, but it’s no less disturbing to see,” he said in a Facebook post.

“For a plus year, we’ve all been fighting Covid-19 in one way or another, and because we’ve all worked together, our situation has steadily improved.

“We cannot allow obstacles to divide us or make us tired, because if we lose our unity, the virus has won.”

But Prime Minister Lee noted in his post that there have also been recent instances where public support has been shown to TTSH staff, including businesses that have offered promotions to support them.

On Tuesday, TTSH said on Facebook that its staff was greeted with a banner placed on its street, which expressed support for TTSH staff and patients. She carried words in Chinese that read “with our hands and heart, we will create forward, together”.

“For our silent supporters who took the time to prepare this banner, we are touched by your efforts and thank you for thinking of us,” the hospital said.

“And for anyone who has sought root for us from wherever you are – on our campus and our neighboring retail partners, private rental taxi drivers and all our other friends across the island – you keep us ahead “.