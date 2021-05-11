Desmond Lee and NCMP Leong Mun Wai talk about ways to transform the construction sector, Policy News and Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Singapore’s approach to transforming its construction sector is to reshape construction jobs and processes to seek a level of productivity and skills that command good wages that attract locals, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee. This does not simply involve raising wages to attract Singaporeans, Mr Lee said on Tuesday (May 11th) in an exchange with non-electoral MP Leong Mun Wai. During the debate on the changes to the Covid-19 Act (Interim Measures), Mr. Leong said he was happy to hear that Singaporeans are getting scholarships and joining the construction sector, but that more area residents may be drawn to ‘become general construction workers if wages are more attractive. “I always find it very unpleasant and I always find it very merciful to see very strong and capable Singaporeans queuing up at F&B points to collect food for distribution,” said the Progressive Party of Singapore MP. Asked by House Leader Indranee Rajah to clarify if he thought the cavalry of the shipments would become construction workers, Mr Leong said yes. Mr Lee responded that the government has a different approach, which is to use automation and mechanization so that Singaporeans are builders who command high wages. He mentioned how some Singaporeans are already doing pre-fabrication and casting jobs in addition to those who are architects, engineers and consultants. “Singaporeans are doing those (construction) jobs, but it ‘s very different from the kind of work the member predicts Singaporeans will do,” he said. Earlier in the debate, Mr Lee said it was “turbulent” that Mr Leong had said that the environmental sector built here has seen little productivity growth over the years. His ministry had “taken the trouble” during the debate over its budget to detail its multi-year efforts to transform the sector and create good local jobs, he said. Mr Lee also cited the Construction Industry Transformation Map launched in 2017, where the Government is partnering the industry in a series of initiatives to accelerate the pace of transformation, including reducing its reliance on foreign labor. Part of that plan involves raising the skill levels of foreign workers here, he said. “At the end of the day, even when we automate, even when we increase productivity … there will still be a need for some foreign workers,” he said. “Hopefully they will be better able (and we will keep them) here to complement the core of Singaporeans we want to build for the sector.”







