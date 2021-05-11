Colombian cities prepare for more COVID infections after protests





Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems, Bogota, Colombia, May 9, 2021. REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez

Colombia’s three largest cities are preparing for a third expanded peak in coronavirus cases and prolonged intensive care units after nearly two weeks of anti-government protests, local authorities said. Anger-driven demonstrations on an already canceled tax plan began on 28 April. Protesters’ demands have expanded to include basic incomes, an end to police violence and the withdrawal of a long-debated health reform. The marches are likely to continue for the foreseeable future, with protest leaders and the government at odds despite an initial meeting to discuss the demands. Read more The capital Bogota is facing a “hospital collapse,” Mayor Claudia Lopez told a news conference Monday and will not see infections fall this week as previously predicted. “The care pact that has kept us from being infected for 16 months is the one that broke in Colombia two weeks ago,” Lopez said. “Every day that breaks down, we are exposed to a risk of mass death. Being with 96% of the ICU occupation will be on the verge of hospital collapse.” A reduction in infections will not come until the end of May, Lopez said, adding that the protests make quarantine restrictions almost unenforceable, even though it lasted a curfew and restrictions on alcohol sales. Medellin, whose ICUs have been at or near full capacity for weeks, is preparing for a possible crisis, Health Secretary Andree Uribe told Reuters in a video. “We know there will be an increase in cases, we are on alert, we are carrying out actions for early identification, like testing everyone who took part in the marches,” she said. In Cali – a focal point of protest – the demonstrations are likely to last an actual peak, said Health Secretary Miyerlandi Torres. “We are concerned about marchers who do not comply with any of the self-defense protocols such as physical distancing and the use of face masks,” she said. “And with the presence of species like the British one, which are very contagious, it shows that the numbers will not fall in the short term.” Cali ICUs are about 95% occupied, according to local government figures. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos