WHO Says Indian Kokvid Stretch a Disturbance Variant





May 11, 2021 – As COVID-related deaths exceed 4,000 per day in India, the World Health Organization says a variant of the first coronavirus in that country is a global concern. “We are classifying this as a variant of concern on a global level,” Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical director at COVID-19, told a news conference Monday. Reuters. “There is some information available to suggest increasing transmissibility.” The variant, B.1.617, is the fourth that the WHO has declared a variant of global concern, along with those first identified in the UK, South Africa and Brazil. Many nations, including the United States, are restricting travel to and from India for fear that the Indian variant is highly transmissible. The variant was found in a patient in the San Francisco Bay Area last month. Van Kerkhove said more information on the Indian version will be available soon. “Although there is an increased transmissibility demonstrated by some previous studies, we need a lot more information about this virus variant and this line and all sub-lines,” she said. , Said about the main scientist of the WHO, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan Wall Street Journal that B.1.617 spreads rapidly. The pattern now is that one person in the family gets it, the whole family seems to get it. This is different from the first wave. And so I think what they were seeing is more transmissible, he said. Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified the Indian type as an interest variant. The variant has two mutations in the coronavirus spike protein that allow it to attach to cells. Indian health officials first unveiled the variant last month. The double mutation may be troubling if the variant is more transmissible or deadly, but U.S. health officials have not yet called it a variant of concern. Medical Personnel Deaths Rise In India India has reported 22.6 million cases of COVID (second in the world) and more than 246,000 deaths (third in the world), with the number of cases and the number of deaths increasing day by day. On Sunday, India recorded its fourth straight day with more than 4,000 COVID-related deaths, Canadian CBC News reported.







