Eat, work, watch a movie: Belgium to ease the jam

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium plans to ease almost all blockade measures from June 9th, provided the countries’ vaccination campaign maintains its momentum and the number of people in intensive care units remains below 500, the government said on Tuesday. People celebrate the end of the curfew as Belgium reopens its outdoor space, including the terraces of bars and restaurants, after being closed for months due to a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in central Brussels, Belgium. May 8, 2021. REUTERS / Yves Herman Plans to reopen mark a turning point for Belgium, the home of NATO and the headquarters of the European Union. He has one of the highest death rates per capita in the world from COVID-19, but his vaccination is now among the most effective on the block. “The more people are vaccinated, the sooner we will get our freedom back,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference. He said all sectors could be reopened if 80% of the population with a pre-existing medical condition could be vaccinated and the maximum number of people in intensive care units was 500. He called on Belgians to be vaccinated and said the aim was for all measures to disappear on 1 September. Already, from June 9, Belgians will be able to dine in restaurants until 10:00 and outdoor terraces will be open until 11.30 in the afternoon. Major events will be authorized, such as performances, exhibitions and theaters with a maximum of 200 people allowed inside. Outside, up to 400 people will be allowed to attend events, such as festivals and the outdoor show of last year’s postponed European football competition, while weddings will be possible indoors up to 100 and out for 200 guests. Masks and social distancing will still be required for big events wherever they are held. Fairs, flea markets, saunas, casinos, bowling alleys, parks, fitness centers, gyms, sports training and competitions will reopen, with improved ventilation systems if they are closed. Belgians will also be allowed to return to offices one day a week. Since a national stalemate earlier this year, the health situation in Belgium, where more than 24,000 people have died from COVID-19, has improved. The seven-day average of daily infections stands at just under 3,000, a 4% drop from last week, and more than 3.6 million Belgians, almost 40% of the adult population, have received the first dose of the vaccine. Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Barbara Lewis

