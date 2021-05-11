How the cyber attack on the main American pipeline has become a diplomatic issue between the US and Russia

Text size:

New Delhi: U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he would raise the issue of last week’s cyber attack on a major U.S. pipeline with Russian President Vladimir Putin, given that the attackers were found to be located in Russia.

I will meet with President Putin, Biden said. So far there is no evidence from our intelligence people that Russia is involved. Although, there is evidence that ransomware actors are in Russia. He added that Moscow has some responsibilities in this matter.

Last week, The private operator of the Colonial Pipeline fuel pipeline, based in the US state of Georgia, suffered a ransomware attack. Ransomware is a form of malware that encrypts victim files after which the attacker demands a ransom from the victim to restore them access to the data.

Here is how the attack happened and how it happened paralyzed the fuel pipeline to become a diplomatic affair.

attack

The pipeline, which stretches for 8,850 km, is responsible for 45 percent of the fuel consumed in the US East Coast. The company pulled itself offline immediately after the attack and is working to restore its services.

DarkSide, a group of Russian-based hackers who develop and sell ransomware hacking tools to others, have been accused by SH.BA The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) launched the attack. On Tuesday, the group released a statement on its website that its purpose is to make money, not to create problems for society.

Colonial Pipeline reopened part of its pipeline system on Tuesday. However, there are fears that a prolonged shutdown could cause prices to rise at gas pumps. According to a Bloomberg report, gas stations in North Carolina, Florida and Alabama are already drying up.

The attack comes in between constant changes between Washington and Moscow over the construction of the last troops on the Ukrainian border and the imposition of sanctions last month.

The attack shows weaknesses in US infrastructure

or Reuters report dubbed the cyber attack on the colonial pipeline the most disruptive digital reward operations ever reported, particularly because the company chose to close operations after the threat affected some of its information technology systems.

According to experts, the closure of the largest gas pipeline in the country underscores how sensitive the US cyber infrastructure is to criminals and national opponents, such as Russia, China and Iran.

While the colonial pipeline did not say what was demanded or who made the claim in the attack, the FBI confirmed On Monday that DarkSide was behind her.

According to cyber security firm based in Boston Cybereason, DarkSide is a professional group with a help desk and phone number for victims. He is likely to rely on a Russian-speaking country like his program AVOID encryption of any computer system where the language is set as Russian and also avoids targeting in post-Soviet states. The ransomware of DarkSide was first noticed in August 2020

According to Digital Shadows, a London-based cybersecurity firm, the Covid-19 pandemic could have given hackers an edge given that there were more enterprise engineers accessing remotely controlled pipeline control systems from home.

If the culprit turns out to be a Russian criminal group, it will underline that Russia gives free rein to criminal hackers targeting the West, said Dmitry Alperovitch, a co-founder of cyber security firm CrowdStrike.

Russia blamed in past cyber attacks on the US

While Biden has claimed that there is no evidence of Russian state involvement in the Colonial Pipeline attack, Moscow has long been criticized for harboring cybercriminals by security researchers and U.S. law enforcement.

… If a ransomware crew is operating successfully outside Russia, they at least have the tacit approval of the intelligence apparatus inside Russia for strategic benefits, claimed Chris Krebs, former director of Homeland Security’s Cyber ​​Security and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Last month, the Biden administration DISPLACED 10 Russian diplomats and sanctioned several individuals and companies in retaliation for hacking federal agencies and interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Moscow has also been accused of hacking into the networks of federal agencies in the cyber violation of SolarWinds, a major information technology firm in the US, in December 2020.

Last month, the Biden administration publicly identified the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service as the perpetrator of the SolarWinds attack, which allegedly gave Russia the ability to spy on 16,000 computer systems worldwide.

Iranian hackers have also been trying to gain access to oil and gas services, factories and equipment, such as in 2013, when a group hacked the control system of an American dam.

Despite Russians claiming to have sheltered cybercriminals, he is said to have brought a cost to his country. Last December, the largest Russian bank Sberbank said Cyber ​​attacks cost Russian companies and citizens up to 3.6 trillion rubles ($ 49 billion) in 2020.

The borrower said private business and ordinary Russians were the main targets and that Russian-speaking cybercriminals operate from Germany, Ukraine and Venezuela, as well as Russia.

