Yukon Liberals new budget table, with some flavor of NDP and low deficit
Prime Minister and Finance Minister Sandy Silvertabled on Thursday revised the Yukon budget with new spending and a new, smaller forecast deficit of $ 6.6 million.
The revised financial forecasts 2021-22 reflect the Trust and Supply Agreement (CASA) between the Liberals and the NDP.
The deal means the Liberal minority government will receive assistance in approving their budget and confidence bills, and the New Democrats are receiving financial support for some of their top electoral priorities.
The budget now includes $ 1 million to address “the public health impacts of opioids and other medications for those living with addiction.”
This is an article that NDP leader Kate White said she is proud her party was able to get into the new budget as a result of the deal.
“Not only does the government say it is reviewing it, but it now has a budget voice and has a timeline,” she said.
She added that work on the program would begin within six months.
“I’m really proud that we’ve got the government to actually put money back … this life – saving idea,” Whitesaid.
The budget also includes $ 500,000 to begin developing a plan to provide dental benefits to uninsured Yukoners. This is another big promise of the NDP campaign platform that was also recommended in the “Putting People First” report on health care reform.
The original Liberal budget was presented in March, before the election was called, and was never approved.
Silver said the new budget shows a government that continues to invest in Yukoners health and well-being in response to COVID-19, while supporting Yukon families and the “green economy”.
He said the increase in new spending and working with the NDP was a generally smooth process.
“There are a few dollars raised there for some specific parts of CASA which really speed up our People Placement plan First for some specific items, and [I’m] happy to do so, “Silver said.
Allocation of the new budget
The annual deficit and net financial debt are projected to decrease in the new budget.
The annual deficit fell from $ 12.7 million to $ 6.6 million, while net financial debt fell from $ 175.4 million to $ 169.6 million.
These changes are driven primarily by federal cash for public health initiatives and COVID-19 response efforts.
The revised budget now includes $ 6.4 million in Territorial Health Investment Fund transfers and $ 5.5 million in COVID-19 support from the federal government which came in March.
Operations and maintenance costs are now up to $ 1.36 billion, while maintenance operations and recoveries have increased from $ 100.4 million to $ 112.3 million.
Capital expenditures and capital recoveries are projected to remain the same at $ 434.3 million and $ 159.4 million, respectively.
The Yukon Party will not support the budget, Dixon says
Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon said his party would not support the budget.
“There are things out there that we support, there are things out there that we oppose,” Dixon said. “But in general, we oppose the direction the Liberals are going,”
He said while additional support from the federal government is a positive development, it does not change the Liberals’ spending patterns.
“The overall state of public finances in the territory is worrying. We are spending faster than the money is coming in,” he said. “This is a function of poor decision-making by the current government.”
