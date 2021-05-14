Remittance inflows are likely to increase modestly this year

from Beatrice M. Laforga, columnist

THE PHILIPPINES received more than $ 35 billion in remittances by 2020, the second largest in East Asia and the Pacificto beregion c last year despite the global health crisis, according to the World Bank.

The World Bank expects remittances atflowes the region a modest choice this year in the expected economic response of the main host countries.

In its COVID-19 Crisis report through a migration lens report released Wednesday evening, the World Bank said the Philippines had the second largest inflow of remittances to East Asia and the Pacific, after Filipino workers overseas (OFWs) continued to send money in pandemics. China had the largest remittances in the region at $ 59.5 billion.

Among low- and middle-income economies, the Philippines was the fourth largest recipient of remittances, after Mexico $ 43 billion, China and India $ 83 billion.

As a percentage of their economies, the Philippines ranked fourth in East Asia and the Pacific, with remittances accounting for 9.6% of its gross domestic product (GDP), after accounting for 13.2% in the Marshall Islands, 18.7% in Samoa and 37.7% in Tonga

Remittances in the Philippines fell 0.8% last year, softer than expected given the degree of impact of pandemics on the global economy and labor market.

The World Bank said this was due to steady high inflows from the United States, which accounted for 40% of total 2020. This offsets reduced inflows from Middle Eastern countries, where there is a lack of security migrant workers. Many OFWs were also repatriated after losing their jobs.

Leading among remittance executives flow and the reasons behind their resilience during the crisis were migrants’ desire to help their families, send money home by reducing consumption or getting savings, the World Bank said.

Fiscal stimulus in host countries, more inflows through official channels and cyclical movements in oil prices and exchange rates also helped keep remittances stable in 2020.

[For East Asia and the Pacific], a modest increase of about 2.1% is expected in 202122 due to the projected recovery in major host economies such as Saudi Arabia, the US and the UAE, the multilateral bank said.

He predicted that remittances in the region would rise to $ 553 billion at the end of the year from recent years to $ 540 billion, before rising further to $ 565 billion. If realized, it means remittances will return to its pre-crisis level this year, or close to 20198 $ 548 billion.

Bangil Sentral ng Pilipinas hosts remittance atflowes the Philippines a 4% increase this year after falling in recent years.

The latest data showed that remittances from Filipinos rose 5.1% to $ 2.477 billion in February from $ 2.358 billion a year earlier, ending two months of decline.

However, shipping costs to the Philippines remained among the lowest in East Asia and the Pacificto bec, averaging 3% in the fourth quarter of last year, below the regional average of 6.86%.

A key factor that dampened OFW deliveries last year was the government’s ban on temporary placement to limit the number of nurses leaving the Philippines, the World Bank said.

OFW placement fell by up to 75% in 2020, he said citing in advance official assessments.

More than 390,000 OFW have returned home from 90 countries and 150 ships since mid-March due to the pandemic, based on data from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The government spent close to $ 70 million to help OFWs, which included money distribution, educational assistance for their children, and repatriation.

Tax incentives have proven to be effactive in attracting remittances as observed in Bangladesh and Pakistan. Compared to the shipping trend flow in the Philippines where tax wages were lacking, the World Bank noted that inflow in Bangladesh and Pakistan grew forward starting in July 2020 after both countries introduced these measures.

Tax incentives may continue to keep the level of remittances high in 2021, but it is unclear how long these measures would accelerate their growth rate, she said.