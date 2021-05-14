Over 100 studio apartments to be created in Etobicoke as new modular homes

The City of Toronto has unveiled the site for their upcoming modular housing project to help people experiencing homelessness.
The location will be at 75 Tandridge Crescent in Etobicoke, which is north of Albion Road and Weston Road, and just steps from the Humber Valley Golf Course.
Toronto Mayor John Tory says the site is currently owned by the Toronto Community Housing Corporation (CMHC).
The site will be repositioned to allow the creation of affordable housing with support services for people at risk or experiencing homelessness including women, the elderly, Indigenous people, black Canadians, members of the racist community and those with disabilities
“I was in Scarborough now,” he said. They are a home for people, “said Tory.
“And they will feel at home, with their door and their key. And they will feel that they have the support there to make sure that they can settle down and be dignified and comfortable and feel embraced in those homes. “
It is estimated that there are approximately 7,800 people in Toronto currently experiencing homelessness, and modular supportive housing is just one of the ways the City is addressing the need for more affordable housing opportunities in Toronto.
The city says in a statement issued Thursday that the building will be managed by a qualified and experienced nonprofit housing provider.
Supports may include medical care and mental health, life skills training and support, food and income support, and health and wellness services.
The five-storey building will include about 113 independent studio apartments, each with a kitchen and bathroom, and furnished with a twin bed, a lounge chair, a dining table and chairs and a dresser.
The building will also include common areas such as a dining room and program space, as well as an administrative office and a commercial kitchen that can provide on-site meals for residents.
Locals will have an opportunity to learn more about this project during the upcoming virtual community engagement sessions on May 18th and June 29th.
Housing costs in 75 Tandridge Crescents are being funded through the Government of Canada Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), through the CMHC.
The city has been allocated $ 203.3 million to create approximately 540 new affordable homes.
The HousingTO 2020-2030 action plan aims to adopt 40,000 new affordable rental homes with 18,000 supporting homes, including 1,000 modular homes, to help increase housing stability for Toronto residents over the next decade.
In December 2020, the City Council approved the 24-month Housing Response Plan and COVID-19.
The city says in a statement that the plan was developed to speed up adequate housing for those living outside in camps or in the housing system.
Details on how to participate in this process are being distributed to local residents and are also available online project websites.