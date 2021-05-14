Colombian protesters: ‘We are no longer afraid’





By Manuel Rueda

Bogot, Colombia Anti-government protests in Colombia entered their third week on Wednesday. The demonstrations were sparked by a government proposal to raise taxes as millions of people have seen their incomes shrink due to Covid. But they have continued for days even after the government withdrew its proposed tax plan. Protest leaders say their demands now go much further and include calls for a basic income scheme, free tuition at public universities and a police reform. Forty-two people have been killed during the protests, according to the Colombian ombudsman. Protesters spoke to the BBC about their reasons for holding the demonstrations, which are the largest to cross Colombia in decades. Yacila, political scientist There is a lot of dissatisfaction at the national level and it goes further than the issue of taxes. Causeds is caused by all the injustices that have occurred during the year [Ivn] Duque government and during previous governments. Hundreds of community leaders have been killed since the signing of the peace agreement with the Farc (Colombian Revolutionary Armed Forces) in 2016, including local and black leaders. Here we have a poster with the names of nearly 300 former Farc fighters who were killed after laying down their arms. Moreover, what we are seeing is that when people come out to protest there is an oppression, so it just makes us want to continue to mobilize. I think these protests should continue until people meet their need to express their frustration with what is happening. Ramiro Velasco, art teacher I am wearing a costume that represents death: it represents the massacres that took place in Colombia under this government, the assassinations of village community leaders, deforestation, the rise of poverty, and everything else related to death. At the moment there is a very strong lack of governance in this country. The government has no clear plans on how to improve health care, it has let the peace deal with Farc dry up. For all those reasons, I’m here. We have to ask the government to do its job because at the moment they are making us an unstable country. They told us not to go out because we would get sick and die. But these demonstrations are proof that people are no longer afraid. We need to go out and express ourselves. Liliana Rodrguez, classical singer I am showing my support for the protests by coming out here to sing opera. What you see people express here is general dissatisfaction. It is not just about a tax reform, or reform of the health system and all other laws. They are the people who show the dissatisfaction they have felt for a long time. Young people are especially irritated because we study a lot, but we have nowhere to continue our career afterwards. I have sung for the choir at the Bogot. Philharmonic, but this is just a youth choir. Now there is no choir where I can sing full time, because in Colombia there are no choirs that pay professionals to sing. No jobs and things like food are more expensive now, there is government corruption, that is what makes people irritated. Tax reform was just a fuse. But what is really happening is that we are tired of this bad governance we have. Ernesto Herrera, leader of the Santa F Football Club fan group We support these protests because we are victims of the state. We have had members killed by the police. Our youth has many unmet needs. There are problems of drug addiction, economic problems, problems that are simply not recognized. But we want to move forward and change things and have a different kind of governance. We do not feel represented by politicians. But we want to sit down with them and tell them that from our experience as football fans, we know what young people are going through. We have young people who need basic income, access to education and who need access to a good health care system. Daniela Snchez, hospital worker I am a clown and do laughter therapy for children in the hospital as well as for elderly people with terminal illnesses. We decided to take part in these protests because we are tired of the inequality in this country. There are people in the countryside, and also in the cities, who can no longer afford three meals a day, people who do not have access to education or proper health care, we have seen since our work as hospital clowns. The pandemic revealed the great differences between rich and poor in Colombia. He showed how many people do not have internet access, for example, or how many people lack savings and have to work on the streets to eat. So I think this should continue until the government shows remorse for its actions and I hope it will show people that it is important to vote. We need to make good choices in next year’s election. Miguel Morales, member of the indigenous group Misak This protest is not just about taxes. We are from the Cauca region, but we have about 200 families who have been here in Bogot for 10 years due to violence in our territories. We think these protests should continue because the president needs to understand that his job is not to do what his party wants, or what he wants [his mentor] former President lvaro Uribe wants but to implement the will of the people. As long as he does not have real conversations with people the protests will continue. We have drawn statues [of Spanish conquistadors] during the protests. These are symbolic acts of justice. In order for a country to live in peace, the stories of all its inhabitants must be heard. Wendy Monroy, student at a public university I was in the second semester of my degree when the pandemic broke out. Classes were suspended for a few weeks and then they arranged things so that we could continue our studies online. I continued to study, but many of my fellow students withdrew. They dropped out of school because they had to work to support their families because their parents no longer had money. So I am here to look for things like better health care, but also to look for better conditions for students. At my university, we still haven’t been able to get back to the classrooms face to face. In private universities they are already holding regular classes again, but this is because they have the funds to take bio-safety measures, simple things like providing tools for hand cleaning, but in my university that has not been done. I believe there is a solution for this country and we must fight for it. These are the biggest protests I can remember. This shows that young people are ready to take control of this country and maybe in a few years, things may change.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos