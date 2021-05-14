Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday

The last:

Manitoba reported its own highest total ever single ever of new COVID-19 cases Thursday as neighboring Ontario announced an extension of its ongoing stay-at-home order to try to shrink the third wave.

In the west, Albertans learned Thursday that if they are unable to wear a mask in public places for medical reasons, they will need to obtain a letter from a medical professional to try it from now on.

Health officials at Manitoba reported 560 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths, as the third wave of the pandemic showed no sign of mitigation.

“The main challenge we face now, as our numbers have grown, is that we need to get everyone vaccinated and we need to follow public health rules and cut the third wave,” the Manitoba prime minister said on Thursday. , Brian Pallister, ahead of the latest data being released.

IN Ontario, was announced the province will extend a stay-at-home order which began expiring next Thursday until at least June 2 .

The move means thousands of businesses and outdoor recreation facilities will remain closed, despite critics calling for the latter to reopen.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford says the stay-at-home order and strict public health measures need to stay in place to ensure the province has the most normal July and August.

The province’s top doctor has said he would like to see “far below” 1,000 daily cases before Ontario lifts the home stay order.

“We want to open up and stay open,” said Dr. David Williams. “We do not want a fourth wave.”

A masked man walks past closed businesses on Spadina Avenue in Toronto on Thursday. Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford says public health measures are knocking down COVID-19 cases, but they need to be maintained for several weeks longer in order for the province to return to a normal appearance this summer. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

Ontario reported 2,759 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 31 more deaths from the virus.

Alberta reported 1,558 new cases and nine additional deaths. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief health officer, said the test positivity level remained above 10 per cent.

-From the Canadian Press and CBC News, last updated at 6:45 p.m. at

What is happening all over Canada

Lawrence Cote, 18, receives her Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Montreal on Thursday. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)

As of 3:40 p.m. ET Thursday, Canada had reported 1,310,268 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 76,070 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 24,809.

IN Quebec, health officials reported781 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

Beyond the North,Nunavutreported 12 new cases Thursday. Prime Minister Joe Savikataaqsa said on Twitter that there were 74 active cases in the territory, all in Iqaluit.

Northwestern territoriesannounced a new case Thursday.

Health officials at Yukon said an internet outage meant it would provide an update on Friday, to its COVID-19 numbers.

In Atlantic Canada,Prince Edward Islandon Thursday announced a new case of COVID-19 in a day care worker, bringing the number of active cases on the island to seven. Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases on Thursday, while 16 new COVID-19 cases were reported in New Brunswick, and110 new cases have been reported in New Scotland.

Saskatchewanreported 223 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and five additional deaths.

British Columbia reported 587 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as well as five additional deaths.

-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 7:55 p.m. at

What is happening around the world

People attend Eid al-Adha prayers, marking the end of the month of Ramadan fasting in Istanbul on Thursday during a blockade due to COVID-19. (Bulent Kilic / AFP / Getty Images)

As of early Thursday evening, more than 160.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The number of global deaths reported was more than 3.3. million

INAmericas, The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday eased guidelines for wearing indoor masks for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks indoors in most countries.

The new guideline still requires the wearing of masks in crowded indoor environments such as buses, airplanes, hospitals, prisons and shelters for the homeless. But the recommendations will help pave the way for the reopening of jobs, schools and other places.

The CDC will also not recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks outside in crowds.

Also Thursday, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said the four most troubling variants of the coronavirus have been discovered in all countries and territories of America, but although they are more contagious there is no evidence that they are more deadly.

A health care worker administers a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to a homeless person in Miami on Thursday. (Chandan Khanna / AFP / Getty Images)

Vaccines being administered in the region provide more protection against the variants, said Jairo Mendez, a WHO infectious disease expert, in a webinar from the Pan American Health Organization.

INAsia-Pacificregion, the Sri Lankan government has banned travel across the country for three days in a bid to contain cases of rapidly rising COVID-19.

India recorded more than 4,000 deaths for the second day in a row on Thursday and extended the interval between doses of AstraZeneca vaccine amid terrible shortages.

INEurope, Spain announced an increase in the number of COVID-19 vaccines available. The country aims to vaccinate 33 million people by mid-August.

Prime Minister Pedro Snchez says Spain will receive 13 million doses from Pfizer next month. This allows the authorities to increase their vaccination campaign to 2.7 million people a week from 1.7 million.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is concerned about the rise of the coronavirus variant in the UK first identified in India. A closely monitored study of coronavirus infections in England has found that the variant becomes more prevalent before the next major alleviation of public health constraints.

INAfrica, Kenya Ministry of Health on Wednesday said on Twitter that “925,509 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 across the country.”

Workers open graves at a burial site for COVID-19 victims in Jakarta on Thursday. (Bay Ismoyo / AFP / Getty Images)

INMiddle East, Iran’s reported COVID-19 was at more than 2.7 million, with more than 75,900 deaths reported.

Egypt received its second shipment of vaccines from the international COVAXinitiative on Thursday, with the health minister saying a shipment of 1.7 million AstraZeneca vaccines had arrived in Cairo.

New shootings arrive as the country encourages citizens to sign up for its vaccination campaign, expanding it beyond medical and tourism staff to the general population.

-From the Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 7:30 p.m. at