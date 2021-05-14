Algae, houseflies and 4 other weird foods that scientists say are the future

In just four years , a small pest called the falling army worm has functioned steadily in more than 100 countries.

While it may seem like a harmless little brown caterpillar, it’s everything except. With an insatiable appetite for corn, angelica and millet, the army worm can wipe out entire crop fields. Experts hypothesize pests as army worm can contribute to widespread food insecurity, and even malnutrition, in vulnerable countries.

These whims of nature, exacerbated by Covid-19 disruptions and economic inequality across the globe, supporters of a new food system that radically changes the way food is produced hope to bypass.

On Thursday, researchers at Cambridge University published a report Natural food proposing a new food system and future foods that can feed it. They think he can take on the growing threats to food supply chains around the world.

Eradicating malnutrition is not so much a matter of piecemeal developments in crop and livestock efficiency as radical changes and advances in agricultural systems, Asaf Tzachor shows Conversely. Tzachor is the lead author of the study and a researcher at the Center for Existential Risk Study at Cambridge University.

To test our food supply in the future, we must be pioneers in entirely new ways of farming.

What they found After analyzing over 500 scientific papers on various bio-engineering methods and performing fieldwork for two years evaluating the most promising of these systems, Tzachor and his team zeroed in on some foods, or future foods, that are rich with nutrients, have a low cost environment, and could be produced on a massive scale in a way that would isolate them from the dangers that come with traditional plant-based foods or animal-based foods.

In other words, they would not only be resilient but also resilient to risks. These upcoming meals include:

These foods provide a balanced range of micro and macro-nutrients relatively effectively. Instead of resource-intensive and environmentally destructive calves, microalgae, mollusks, insect larvae, and mycoproteins provide an alternative to protein.

Chlorella vulgaris, for example, is a bright green algae already used by some in powders or juices as a dietary supplement. It is a complete protein, which means that it contains all nine essential amino acids.

But the production of these foods on a massive scale depends on a different approach to food production. What can reduce exposure to natural environment hazards by doing indoor, controlled farming, says Tzachor.

How it works Producing these foods en masse would be the key to their success in relocating our old food systems. And to do this, researchers argue for the use of independent modular systems.

For example, mushroom protein can be fermented in pH-controlled reactors, which would provide carbohydrates to eat. For algae, this means using something called a photoreactor, which grows the algae in plastic tubes or plates. Insect larvae a group that includes juvenile house flies, black soldier flies, and worm beetles can be bred using stack units that recycle organic waste as animal feed.

All of these methods take up relatively little space and are modular, which means that they can be grouped efficiently depending on the needs of a local area. Smaller organisms lower in the food chain such as algae, fungi, insects and mollusks use fewer resources like water and soil and will significantly generate less waste, pollution and use less energy than traditional agriculture.

Highly nutritious foods can be scaled up in modular systems suitable for urban environments as well as isolated communities, says Tzachor.

Why does it matter These methods of growing future foods can also be put in place in a way that will allow global communities to rely on themselves, rather than depend on food chains that can be broken by natural disasters and emergencies like Covid-19.

The authors describe this localized approach as polycentric food networks and argue that it can bring innovations in the design of local cultivation techniques, collaborations between engineers and chiefs as well as in the development of new food products in the future.

Moreover, these foods and technologies can reduce the risk of malnutrition. For example, Tzachor says that in a remote Pacific island nation where women of childbearing age often have iron deficiency, men can grow iron-rich foods.

A comparison of the risks faced by current farming methods and future food cultivation methods. Nature / Tzachor, et al.

What to expect next Researchers hope that scientists, engineers, investors and policymakers will consider these foods and the methods used to grow them as a way to avoid future food chain catastrophes.

Mycoproteins, for example, has already been commercially produced on a large scale as a meat substitute (as Quorn) and meat substitutes are growing in popularity.

Other methods have been slower to adapt. China, for example, has a large offshore aquaculture farm that uses some of methods the authors describe, including the combination of multiple species in an oceanic environment that can support each other. This reduces some of the environmental concerns that come with coastal fish farms, such as pollution. But according to one review, few countries have put this technique to commercial use.

Critically, a very-hyped futuristic food that did not make the cut: cultured meat, or meat grown from cells in a laboratory to replace real animal products. The authors say they were simply not ready yet, writing technology is still relatively newborn, energy-intensive and still not economically viable.

What we do not know Proposing an innovative solution to food insecurity and malnutrition is one thing, but in fact its worldwide deployment is another.

Some regions do not have the energy capacity to provide the light and heat that bioreactors and insect nurseries will need to operate, the study team wrote. Bioreactors and nurseries still have to take up space and require some of the fertilizers and other supplies that would be difficult to secure. Aquaculture may still remain sensitive to contamination by plastic or toxins. And of course, the costs, technical expertise and ongoing monitoring needed to install systems like these are not easy to accomplish.

Moreover, people have culinary preferences: It may take time for people to come around to the idea of ​​eating a breakfast with larvae or algae. For this, however, researchers have a suggestion:

Any reservations about eating new foods like flies or beetles can be mitigated by using them as ingredients rather than whole foods, says Tzachor. Pasta, burgers and energy bars, for example, can all contain ground insect larvae and processed micro- and macro-algae.

And an algae energy bar does not sound too bad.