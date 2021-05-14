Ruto, anti-constitutional change brigade celebrates decision to cancel BBI-KBC process





Political and civil society groups opposing the Bill amending Kenya 2020 Constitution have welcomed a decision by five Supreme Court justices who ruled that the process leading to its adoption was unconstitutional. Led by Vice President William Ruto, the Kenyan Justice Association and Linda Katiba Initiative, the groups immediately took to their social media pages, reiterating that the Milimani Court had affirmed the countries' constitutionalism. Although he did not refer directly to the BBI Bill in his message, the Vice President appeared to express satisfaction and joy for the day's events as soon as the decision was made Thursday evening. May God be in heaven who loves Kenya immensely. May the name of the Lord be glorified forever. DP wrote on his Twitter page.

This was quickly followed by responses from his political allies, who openly applauded the decision given by the five judges. Political allies of the PD and the fiercest defenders led by Senator Elgeyo Marakwet Kipchumba Murkomen noted that the decision was a victory for those who were against the process. When the history of Kenya is properly written, the contribution of Judges Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Chacha Mwita and Teresia Matheka will be written in golden letters. They are part of the few remaining Kenyan prophets who did not bow down to Baal. God bless you. Tha Murkomen Loyalty, rule of law, justice served & Constitutionality. Said his Nandi counterpart, Samson Cherargei Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga was quick to show that by strongly opposing the BBI, she was too proud to be on the right side of history. Ruto’s platoon was not just in celebrations. The Linda Katiba initiative held its claim that the BBI process has been an overthrow of the sovereignty of the peoples bestowed on them by the Constitution. Today’s decision is a major assertion on constitutionalism and the rule of law #BBIJudgment #LindaKatiba. Narcissia Kenya leader Martha Karua said one of the callers to the initiative after the decision. Welcoming the decision by the judges, Kenyan Justice Association President Nelson Havi said the 2020 E282 High Court Petition and consolidated petitions had raised fundamental issues with major implications for the country. Havi insists the process was flawed, especially given that the IEBC electorate was essential to it, however in his opinion, the commission lacked the legal quorum of 5 members to be able to oversee any 0065-related exercise. of, including a referendum. Therefore, it is constituted illegally. He did not have the capacity to verify supporting signatures for the BBI Bill. The decisions taken on the Draft Law were invalid, invalid and invalid due to lack of quorum. The president of LSK said The prevailing message from the anti-BBI contingent was that the Supreme Court has banned REGGAE. But what? We will find out soon.







