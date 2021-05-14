Russia clears actress, filmmaker for flight to International Space Station

Russian actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko will team up with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov for a Soyuz flight to the International Space Station on October 5 to shoot scenes for an upcoming film, the Russian space agency announced on Thursday.

“At the end of 2020, an open competition was announced for the lead role in the first feature film to be shot in space,” Roscosmos said on its website. Peresild, 36, and Shipenko, 37, were selected “based on the results of medical and creative selection.” Training will begin in June.

“They will have to go through, among other things, rehearsals in a centrifuge, a vibrating stand, to do incoming and training flights on a zero-gravity plane, to undergo parachute training,” Roscosmos said. The training and flight will be covered by Russia’s Channel One television network.

In a related development, Roscosmos and Space Adventures, a company that mediates commercial flights to the space station, announced that Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and production assistant Yozo Hirano will launch aboard another Soyuz on December 8th.

Maezawa, the founder of ZoZotown, one of Japan’s largest websites, has also recorded an eventual flight around the moon aboard a SpaceX Starship rocket.

Two 12-day Soyuz flights were expected, but Thursday’s announcement makes it official, meaning NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, which launched at the station last month with two Russian cosmonauts, will stay in orbit for nearly a full year before another site is available to bring it back to Earth.

He knew when he launched on April 9th that his planned six-month mission could be extended if Roscosmos approves the launch of an actress and director in September. But he said he was prepared for a longer stay.

“We try to make sure we are ready for anything,” he told CBS News before the launch. “I certainly feel emotionally prepared. … I will try to be really meditative about the time, try to focus on the positive things. I think you can end up in a difficult place if you do not know it is a challenging environment “.

Former astronaut Scott Kelly holds the record for the longest space flight in the US, recording 340 days on the space station in 2015-16. If Vande Hei returns next March 28 aboard the next possible Soyuz as expected, he will set a new NASA record, spending 353 days in orbit.

Vande Hei is not the only station crew member receiving a mission extension. Cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov, who started with Vande Hei and Oleg Novitskiy, will remain on the post board when Novitskiy leaves on October 17 with Peresild and Shipenko. Dubrov will also record 353 days in space before returning to Earth with Vande Hei and Shkaplerov next March.

Soyuz’s next launches, along with two SpaceX Crew Dragon flights carrying all civilian crews, are the final milestones in a new era of human spaceflight.

If current departure times hold high, 12 non-governmental space leaflets will reach orbit over the next seven months along with 12 professionals – six representing NASA, the European Space Agency and Roscosmos, and six making up the first two teams to visit the module main of China’s new Tianhe space station.

SpaceX plans to launch four civilians into low-Earth orbit aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft in September on a mission, called Inspirim4, to take advantage of the St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Jude.

That flight, recorded by billionaire Jared Isaacman, will not visit the space station. But in January, Houston-based Axiom Space plans to launch four private citizens into the lab complex inside another Dragon Crew, the first commercial flight to the post office by a crew of all civilians.

In addition, Blue Origin, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, plans to do so launch a non-governmental crew on a sub-orbital space flight July 20, the company’s first manned launch of the rocket and its New Shepard spacecraft. Additional flights up and down into space are planned before the end of the year.

Virgin Galactic, owned by Richard Branson, is also preparing to launch sub-orbital piloted space flights. Both companies plan to launch “space tourists” as well as crew members and government-sponsored microgravity cargoes.

“This really is a renaissance in human flight to the United States,” said Phil McAlister, NASA’s director of commercial spaceflight development, earlier this week during a conference call on the Axiom mission. “I think this is the perfect word for what we are experiencing.

“This is a real bending point, I think, with human spaceflight. I’m very strong in the tourism market and tourism activity, I think more people will fly, they’re going to want to do more things. in space The more things they want to do, it will attract more people … just what we envisioned for the Commercial Team Program when we started it about 10 years ago.