The United Kingdom apologizes for the 1971 deaths in Belfast; families want more
Our loved ones were killed by the state, said John Teggart, whose father was killed in Ballymurphy. The head of state is Boris Johnson, so he has to stay (in) Parliament, talking to us, talking to the world, that’s the way you do things. This government has acted shamefully.
Supreme Court Justice Siobhan Keegan ruled Tuesday that the nine men and a woman killed in Ballymurphy were innocent victims who were not involved in paramilitary activities at the time they were shot. The dead included a mother of eight and a Catholic priest who was waving a white handkerchief as a sign of peace while helping a wounded man.
On Thursday, Lewis told lawmakers that the victims’ families should not have waited 50 years for justice.
The Ballymurphy events should never have happened, the families of those killed should never have experienced the grief and trauma of that loss, he said.
Johnson gave his apology in a letter to the families, stating that the duty of the state is to maintain itself to the highest standard, and this requires that we recognize the injury and agony caused when we do not fall short of those standards. ‘
The coroner verdict comes as veterans’ groups put pressure on the British government to block the prosecution of ex-soldiers, many now in their 70s and 80s, for their actions during the violence in Northern Ireland known as The Troubles. In recent weeks the six-county region that is part of the UK has been rocked by violent protests sparked by anger over the perceived unfair implementation of coronavirus restrictions and concerns about Brittany leaving the European Union.
More than 3,000 people died during the three decades of conflict between predominantly Catholic supporters of union with the Republic of Ireland and predominantly Protestant supporters of ongoing ties with the UK.
The Ballymurphy killings took place over three days in August 1971 as the British Army tried to implement a new government policy that allowed arrest and deportation without prosecuting suspected militants. Violence erupted when protesters confronted soldiers who had relocated to the predominantly Catholic area to arrest suspected members of the Irish Republican Army.
Keegan found that the soldiers used disproportionate force against the victims and violated the rules of engagement in force at the time. Authorities failed to adequately investigate the deaths immediately after they occurred, she said.
Nine of the victims were killed by soldiers, although there was insufficient evidence to determine who fired the shots that killed the 10th, the court ruled.
The families of the victims had been fighting for decades for a new investigation to clear up the names of their loved ones as previous investigations proved inconclusive, prompting suggestions that the victims were somehow responsible for the shooting.
Johnsons’ failure to appear before Parliament contrasts with the actions of former Prime Minister David Cameron after a public inquiry found that British troops were responsible for the deaths of 13 protesters in 1972.
Cameron made a public statement to the Commons, which was broadcast to thousands gathered in a public square in Londonderry also known as Derry to admit that British troops were entirely to blame for what is now known as Bloody Sunday. Many locals, with long distrust of British leaders, wept at the austerity act.
Teggart insisted he expected an apology from Johnson. Well do not rush, only whenever he is ready, he can come and talk to families, he said.
