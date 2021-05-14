PAOG Introduces International Approach to Targeting $ 5 Billion CBD Food Market | tidings





SANDUSKY, Ohio, May 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / – PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) revealed today that it will include foreign sales in the planned Q4 launch of its three CBD food products. CBD Nutrition Market 2020 had an estimated value of $ 5.2 billion and is expected to arrive $ 16.4 billion until 2027. This market value represents global sales. PAOG management is targeting specific international segments that will be involved in starting its Q4 sales. PAOG management anticipates a lower market entry cost in the target international segments. PAOG management also anticipates that international segments could contribute a significant portion of its overall Nutraceutical CBD sales. Last week, PAOG released a preview of the company plan to release a line of CBD Nutraceuticals products. PAOG CBD Nutrachetics is expected to generate revenue this year, in 2021, as the company continues with its long-term CBD pharmaceutical developments. PAOG is working to develop a CBD pharmaceutical product called RespRx, for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) derived from a patented cannabis extraction method – U.S. Pat. PRFSHIR BIMN CANNABIS. “ The first CBD Nutraceutical in development will sell under the name CBD RELAX-RX targeting the market for anxiety and depression treatment which is projected to reach a value of$ 18 billion until 2025. The second CBD Nutraceutics under development will be derived from the ongoing COPD research of PAOG targeting the COPD treatment market separately from the pharmaceutical market also targeting COPD treatment. The third CBD Nutraceutical is being developed in partnership with EVERx CBD Sports Water Brand owned by Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) and will target the sports food market. PAOG plans to develop and distribute CBD nutrients with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) as copacker and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) as a distributor. Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com. Forward-looking Statements: Some statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, except statements of fact, contained in this notice, including, without limitation, statements regarding possible future plans and objectives of the company are future statements involving risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and current results and future events may differ materially from those predicted in such statements. Technical complications that may arise may prevent the rapid implementation of any of the strategically important plan (s) described above. The Company assumes no obligation to review or update future statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this issue. CONTACT INFORMATION Contact us: Jim DiPrima 888-272-6472 [email protected] View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paog-introduces-international-approach-to-targeting-5-billion-cbd-nutraceutical-market-301291192.html SOURCE PAO Group, Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos