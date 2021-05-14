State doing everything to buy as many vaccines as we can | Hyderabad News





Telangana Industries and Mayor KT Rama Rao took part in a question and answer session on Twitter, #AskKTR, to answer citizens’ questions about the pandemic and government strategies to address the situation. The minister said Telangana was doing better than the national average for vaccination. Koride Mahesh tracks some of the important questions and answers

Question: When do you plan to start vaccinations for the 18+ age group?

KTR: The problem is the availability of the vaccine. We are making every effort to buy as much as we can now. The focus is to get the 2nd dose for all those 45-inch people who got the first stroke. So far in Telangana from 45 plus population of 92.24 loops, we have vaccinated 45.37 people lah with the first dose. The second dose was given to more than 10.3 lakh people. The distribution of vaccines is currently being handled only by the GoA.

Question: “Can we see the necessary things open later and longer?” 6 to 10 vitri obliges stores to receive supplies once a day, tons of vegetable milk and spoilage spoils overnight.

The window from 6 to 10 in the morning is open daily. Second, all e-commerce food distribution and e-commerce options continue to remain functional. In fact, we are getting criticism for keeping the four-hour window open. But this was done to minimize concern for people.

Q: Oxygen and Remdesivir cylinders are being sold at higher prices. It will benefit the poor if the Telangana government opens counters and sells oxygen cylinders at MRP in all government hospitals.

Oxygen availability is a major challenge across the country. The center has taken full control of distribution from the state. At Remdesivir, we are conducting an audit by the PVT hospital on consumption. They have found several cases of indiscriminate use.

Q: Are you considering the most effective vaccine like Pfizer-BioNTech for global procurement in Telangana?

Whatever is allowed by the General Inspector of Drugs of India is what we can provide. So far only three vaccines are available; Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik Hopefully Pfizer & Moderna will be allowed. By August I am hearing that another Indian vaccine may be available from the EU.

Question: Since many days the testing is being done at 70K but there were days we did 1.2 lakh test every day. Why not do 1.5 loops every day for about 10 to 14 days and then analyze if the cases are decreasing as you claim?

Even the ICMR guidelines clearly state that as soon as someone has symptoms, regardless of whether the test is finally proven, they can start with vitamin supplements and basic medications.

Q: Some corporations are buying vaccines for their employees, why not buy vaccines directly from manufacturers?

The center has mandated that 85% of all production be delivered to it. Of the remaining 15%, all states and institutions must compete. It is easier to buy for a few hundred employees, but the challenge is manifold when your state’s population is 3.6 crore. However, the government is in discussions with all three vaccine manufacturers; Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute and Dr. Reddy Labs. We will do our best to procure as much as we can.

Q: Hyd being the pharmaceutical center and home of Covaxin, is the state government coordinating with Bharat biotech to share the formula and increase vaccine production with all other pharmacy companies? If so, what is the status quo?

This is a decision to be made by the Govt of India

Q: Will Covid 19 affect your baby brain by setting up Pharma City on the outskirts of the city?

If anything, it showed how important our pharmaceutical industry is. Previously, we had called Hyderabad Pharma City a project of national importance, but now clearly it will be a project of international importance.

Question: We, the members of the Telangana Young Physicians Association, need some self-respect, dignified salary, proper protection and quality free treatment for all healthcare workers.

I will take this to the CM notice.

