WASHINGTON, May 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / – American Kidney Patients Association (AAKP), the largest organization of kidney patients in US, and Argentinabased on the Association Solidaria de Insuficientes Renales (ASIR), today announced a formal partnership agreement created to accelerate the growing worldwide consortium of kidney patient consumers and lined patient networks to accelerate greater innovation and results best health in kidney care. Both AAKP and ASIR are committed to promoting medical innovation through the wider use of patient’s kidney penetration data and patient networks throughout the global kidney care ecosystem of researchers, clinical trial experts, innovators, companies and government executives. Kidney disease affects over 850 million people worldwide and people living with chronic kidney disease, kidney failure and organ transplants, as well as underlying chronic medical conditions often associated with kidney disease such as hypertension. diabetes and heart disease, are among those at highest risk for COVID-19 Infection and death.

The partnership was announced in collaboration withThird Annual Global Meeting on Kidney Disease Innovations, established by PAKA in full partnership with George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences IN Washington, The DCT Summit has grown into the largest patient – led and virtual kidney disease conference in the world. In 2020, the Summit engaged an audience of over 20,000 across seventy nations. Over the past year, the KAPA has announced partnership agreements with its patient advocacy organizations United Kingdom (read here), Netherlands, European union (read here) and will make multiple multiple announcements throughout 2021. In 2018, AAKP launched their announcementsAAKP Globaloperations to place an organized voice of the patient’s consumer at the decision-making table on policy issues related to innovation, access, regulations and payment issues worldwide following the participation of the CPA in a sophisticated United Nations event in regarding ethics, aging, and future patient care.

AAKP and ASIR are consistent in their missions to provide kidney patients with educational information about their disease and treatment options, informing patients about new innovations and kidney research, and ensuring that every patient has care options that fully align with the patient’s goals and aspirations. ASIR has an impressive history of advocacy success working with the National Congress of Argentina adopt current laws such as the Law on Patients’ Rights and Duties of 2012, the Law on Comprehensive Protection of Transplanted Persons and the Waiting List in 2015 and a new Law on Transplantation in 2017. AAKP and ASIR will partner together to further educate kidney patients about COVID- 19 implications for kidney patients as they prepare them to exert greater influence on global kidney research, innovation and advocacy priorities. AAKP has a fifty-year history of policy engagement with the White House and the U.S. Congress, numerous advocacy successes, and is heavily engaged with the U.S. federal agency’s efforts to integrate patient penetration data into regulatory and payment decisions (read the article). AAKP is also working with the federal government, academia and the medical industry to increase the involvement and greater involvement of kidney patients in clinical trials.

In a statement of support for the Third Annual Global Summit and the new partnership of AAKP, Dr. Maria Eugenia Vivado Duran, President i Argentinabased the Association of Insufficient Renal Solidarity of Buenos Aires, stated, “ASIR joins together with the support of AAKP for the rights of patients with kidney disease and to participate in the efforts for further medical innovations that will prevent and better treat kidney diseases and improve the quality of life for kidney patients. ” Mrs. Vivado Duran, a pediatrician and Global Ambassador of AAKP, was diagnosed with kidney disease in 1979 during her second pregnancy. She was on hemodialysis for many years and sought resources and support in her community, eventually working with ASIR and other national and international groups to protect patients’ rights. In 2001, she received a kidney transplant from a deceased donor, allowing her to continue working for patients, educating the community and enjoying her family. She has been President of ASIR for four consecutive terms and does everything in gratitude to her anonymous kidney donor.

Richard Knight, The President of AAKP and a 14-year-old recipient of kidney transplantation, stated, "For more than five decades, AAKP has supported and networked with patients and researchers in this nation and around the world in the fight against kidney disease. Today, we are honored to formally partner with ASIR to advance our shared patient-led research and innovation agenda, and together help expand the global consortium of patient advocates leading the fight against kidney disease." Knight is a former member of the legislative staff in the United States Congress and liaison to the Black Congressional Group. He is a nationally recognized advocacy leader.

Paul T. Conway, Chairman of the AAKP Global Policies and Affairs, Co-Chair of the Global Summit and a 24-year-old recipient of a kidney transplant, stated, "Kidney patients in Argentina, like their counterparts here at US and around the globe, share the same desire for expanded patient care consumer choices, more inclusive clinical trials, and greater use of their patient preference information in the development of new drugs, equipment, and diagnostics for the kidney. As an ASIR partner and an expanding number of patient networks worldwide, AAKP is fully committed to equipping patients and their medical professionals with the tools they need to better organize and advocate more effectively for innovations and improved treatments, no matter where they live." Conway has served in political roles under four U.S. presidents and is the Patient Voice Editor for the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN).

The summit also helped the CAPA growDecade of the Kidney, a global CPA initiative (read the article) started in 2019 for the 2020-2030 decade to help the US. and global policymakers address the devastating human and social costs of kidney disease. Consumers of kidney patients around the globe are demanding an end to outdated dialysis, the status quo and its dizzyingly high mortality rates, and more solutions aimed at detecting, preventing and treating kidney disease earlier and in the future. ways that improve quality of life and mobility mobility. They are joined by allies including academic and medical researchers, clinical trial designers, innovators, capital market investors, companies, non-governmental and trust-based organizations, and government leaders.

Since 1969, AAKP has been a patient-led organization discussing driving policies for consumer care choice and innovations in kidney patient treatment. By 1973, AAKP patients had collaborated with the U.S. Congress and the White House to begin coverage of U.S. dialysis for every person suffering from kidney failure, a taxpayer-funded effort that has saved over a million lives. In 2018, the CPA created the largest kidney voter registration program in the USKidney VotersOver the past decade, CPA patients have helped gain lifetime transplant drug coverage for kidney transplant recipients (2020); new patient-centered policies through the White HouseExecutive Order for the Advancement of American Kidney Health(2019); new FMLA work protection for living organ donors from the U.S. Department of Labor (2018); and Congressional legislation allowing HIV-positive organ transplants for HIV-positive patients (2013).Follow AAKP on social media at@kidneypatienton Facebook and@ kidney patientson Twitter and Instagram and visit the AAKP website atwww.aakp.org.

ASIR is a non-profit association formed by patients in pre-dialysis, peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, transplant, family, friends and all people in solidarity with our cause. Our main objectives are to inform you about all existing alternative therapies that offer the opportunity to choose and adopt the one that you consider most in line with your lifestyle. As well as everything to do with a patient’s kidney problems. We started ASIR, believing that all people need other people, that only the road is harder and together you can grow more and fight better. Meet us, present your doubts, your worries, your fears, your hopes. For more information, visit http://www.asirargentina.com.ar/.

