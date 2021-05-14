As India watches Sputnik spread, experts question efficiency data India News





A medical specialist holds a vial of the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in a store in Moscow. Photo credit: (Reuters) HYDERABAD: Even as India prepares to launch the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V next week, a group of international experts have raised serious questions about data discrepancies and substandard reporting of vaccine intermediate data, phase 3 trials. Raising the red flag over inconsistencies in evidence data, changes in evidence protocols, data quality and accuracy as well as lack of transparency, they said: Restricted access to data hinders trust in research. Access to data supporting the study findings is essential to verify and confirm the alleged findings.

These questions come at a time when Drs. Reddys Laboratories, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Indian partner, is preparing to receive the second dose shipment from Russia after the first batch of 1.5 lak doses arrived in Hyderabad on 1 May.

It is even more serious if there are obvious errors and numerical discrepancies in the statistics and results presented. Unfortunately, this seems to be what is happening in the Sputnik V phase 3 trial case, experts said in a correspondence published in Lancets First online edition on Wednesday.

Experts expressed concern about the availability of data from which Sputnik investigators drew their conclusions after they had refused to share them. Data sharing is one of the cornerstones of search integrity; should not be conditional and should follow fair principles, they said in the letter.

The scientists also destroyed the fact that the full trial protocol and the reasons for making changes to the intermediate analyzes as well as the main result were not made public. Initially the primary outcome would be evaluated after the first dose, but evaluation was postponed to after the second dose. The main result presented (the efficiency of 91.6% depends on this change, but the reasons for the change have not been made public, they stressed.

They also said that the definition of primary outcome is unclear and some essential information is missing such as clinical parameters defining suspected Covid-19, diagnostic protocols used when PCR testing has been done, what specific methods have been used, or how many amplification cycles have been used.

The way in which suspected Covid-19 cases were determined may have led to bias in the PCR testing used to estimate the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, which is essential for determining efficacy, they noted. While raising concerns about patient enrollment and randomization and a discrepancy in split numbers, they also noted some discrepancies in the data and numerical results reported. data for the vaccinated group of day 20 refer more to individuals than in day 10 the number of participants reported for different groups of vaccinated ages does not add to the reported total. With such discrepancies we question the accuracy of the reported data, they said.

Sputnik scientists answer: In a response published in the same issue of The Lancet, Sputnik V scientists said that the reporting of the intermediate analysis in the phase 3 evidence was fully in line with clear and transparent regulatory standards for securing clinical trials. On this basis Sputnik V has registered in 51 countries, which confirms our full transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements, they said, adding that all changes made to the protocol were submitted to the Lancet along with other review documents. .

They also attributed the numerical discrepancies to simple typing errors that had been formally corrected and said that the safety and immunogenicity of the Sputnik V vaccine has been confirmed in numerous studies. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

