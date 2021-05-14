Quebec seeks to amend Constitution with new language law

Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault speaks at a news conference after unveiling a language law reform in the Quebec City Provincial Legislature on May 13, 2021. Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press

The Franois Legaault government has introduced sweeping changes to the provincial language laws that would amend the Canadian Constitution to recognize Quebec as a nation and French as the only official and common language.

The sudden constitutional initiative, included in the draft legislation, will try to use a part of the Constitution that allows the provinces to make changes unilaterally if they have no effect on the other provinces or the foundation of federalism.

The constitutional amendment is just a few lines of Bill 96, a 100-page bill that tightens a long list of clauses in Quebec language laws and regulations with a stated purpose to protect and promote French. The bill also invokes the Canadian Constitution clause to protect it in advance from court challenge.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mlanie Joly, Minister of Official Languages, said they would study the Quebec language plan but did not say whether they would approve the constitutional change. The Quebec proposal would have more teeth with Ottawa support, constitutional experts say.

Mr Legault said he sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the provincial prime ministers on Thursday explaining his plan and assuring them that it would not affect other provinces or cause substantial change to the federation two conditions for making changes constitutional without them.

This will not take anything from the other provinces, but it is essential for us, said Mr. Legault. The French language will always be vulnerable in Quebec, North America. We need to do more and explain why we are doing more.

Legal scholars are divided on how far Quebec can go with such a one-sided change without the approval of Parliaments.

Bruce Ryder, a professor of constitutional law at Osgoode Hall School of Law, says Quebec cannot adjust the language part of the plan alone. It should be removed, he said.

Quebec is relying on Article 45 of the Constitution Act, which allows provinces to make unilateral changes on matters relating only to them.

Prof. Ryder said establishing Quebec status as a nation can work because it only worries Quebec people. The House of Commons declared Quebec a nation in 2006 under a motion introduced by then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper, but it was not part of the Constitution.

For language, however, the Constitution is clear that the status of French and English in Quebec would require resolutions from the Quebec National Assembly and Parliament, said Prof. Ryder, according to the rules found in Section 43 of the Constitution. The same rules would apply to each province.

It would not be just a symbolic gesture, he said. English and French language rights are a concern for the nation as a whole.

Benot Pelletier, a constitutional lawyer at the University of Ottawa and former Quebec Liberal cabinet minister, said Quebec could unilaterally modify the Constitution to recognize French as the official language in Quebec.

He argued that the proposal would not harm any other province, would not undermine the compromise that created the federation, nor would it damage provincial-federal relations or the structure of Canadian federalism.

For Prof. Pelletier said unilaterally declaring French as Quebecs only the official language could have more symbolic influence, at least in the beginning.

It remains to be seen how extensive the courts will use it to interpret the law. It could be the courts that do not use it as a constitutional principle, he said. It can be symbolic but extremely important and can eventually be used by courts in an interpretive way.

Prof. Pelletier added that the proposed change would have more force if approved by the Trudeau government.

Prof. Ryder argued that Quebec could amend the Constitution in a strictly symbolic way. All constitutional provisions have an impact on the whole, no matter how they are adopted, he said.

Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, the architect of the language law, made it clear that the province intends to go it alone. It is a one-sided modification of the Constitution, said Mr. Jolin-Barrette.

We are speaking within our part of the Canadian Constitution. That’s the part that belongs to us. We will determine who we are in our text.

While the proposed constitutional change promises to be the most controversial in the rest of Canada, much of the bill is devoted to tightening a large number of language rules, many of which are already in force.

Prof. Pelletier argues that none of the specific measures in the law are legally controversial enough to require the use of the clause despite protecting it from court challenges. Mr. Legault said he is using it anyway because his government has the right and duty to use the clause, especially when our existence as a people in America is based.

The bill would establish both a French minister and a French commissioner and reinforce French language requirements in bureaucracies, government agencies and jobs.

This would increase French learning for Quebeckers who want to improve their skills while requiring immigrants to interact with the French government after six months in the country.

Quebec would set quotas to require the English-language part of the college system, known as CEGEP, to leave room open for English speakers and cut space for other Quebeckers who have flocked to the English system in recent years .

The province will tighten trademark rules already in place to require greater French text to accompany the company’s trademarks in English. Mr. Legault used the example of the Canadian Tire, which would now require the French words describing the store to be more prominent than the logo.

The government will require businesses with 25 employees or more to make French the language of the workplace and reduce the number of jobs with a bilingual requirement. The previous threshold was 50 employees.

Quebec opposition liberals were open to the law, saying many details remain to be ironed out.

This bill has many tentacles and will require the government to listen carefully and be open to change, said Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade. It is not just a law, but a social project that we hope can bring people together.

The devil is in the details.

For some Quebec nationalists, the law did not go well enough. Qubcois Party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said the bill represents the absolute minimum. He wanted the government to restrict the English entry of the English CEGEP and select more French-speaking immigrants.

He sees the constitutional maneuver as a symbolic move. Reversing the decline of the French language requires concrete measures, he said.

French language protection is a perennial and important political and identity issue in Quebec, where statistics show that the use of the French language at home is declining steadily, especially in Montreal.

However, the same statistic shows that English speakers and people with other languages ​​as their mother tongue are more likely to speak French than ever before.

