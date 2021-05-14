Maggots and worms can be on lunch menus a day for people to avoid hunger

Maggots and worms may be what our grandchildren call dinner if they want to avoid hunger, a new study suggests.

Cambridge University researchers say worms, mealworms, flies, seaweed and algae are among the next foods to be mass-cultivated to combat malnutrition.

Researchers claim that reserves for eating new foods such as insects can be overcome by using them as ingredients rather than eating them whole.

They say current menu products like burgers, pasta and energy bars may contain ground insect larvae and processed micro- and macro-algae.

Their new report calls for radical changes to protect our food supply and combat malnutrition in the face of climate change, environmental degradation and epidemics.

(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)



They claim that our future global food supply cannot be protected by traditional approaches to improving food production.

Instead, they suggest that the latest controlled environmental systems, which produce new foods, should be integrated into the current system to reduce vulnerability to environmental changes, pests and diseases.

The Cambridge research team, whose findings were published in the journal Nature Food, say global malnutrition can be eradicated from agricultural foods including insect larvae such as houseflies, mycoproteins – fungi-derived proteins and macro-algae. sugar kelp.

They say such foods have already attracted interest as nutritional alternatives and more sustainable to traditional plant and animal foods.

Future foods could easily grow to an industrial scale suitable for urban environments as well as isolated communities, such as those in remote islands, according to the report.







(Image: Getty Images / Science Photo Library RF)



In an approach that researchers call polycentric food networks, food containers can be produced locally and continuously by communities – reducing reliance on global supply chains.

The Cambridge team analyzed about 500 published scientific papers on various food production systems in the future.

More promising, including photo-bioreactor microalgae – devices that use a light source to grow microorganisms – and insect breeding greenhouses, reduce exposure to natural environment hazards by farming in controlled environments.

The study’s lead author, Dr Asaf Tzachor, a researcher at the Center for Existential Risk Studies (CSER) at Cambridge University, said: risk-resistant that can address malnutrition worldwide.







(Image: Getty Images / OJO Images RF)



Our current food system is vulnerable. Exposed to a large number of risks – floods and frosts, droughts and dry periods, pathogens and parasites – which marginal productivity improvements do not change.

To test our food supply in the future, we need to integrate entirely new ways of farming into the current system.

The report argues that it is dangerous to rely on food produced through agriculture and conventional supply systems, which are at risk of serious disruption by several factors beyond human control.

Researchers say the Covid pandemic highlighted vulnerability with Government-imposed restrictions on trips that disrupt food production and supply chains around the world.

Recent environmental challenges for food systems include fires and droughts in North America, African swine fever outbreaks affecting pigs in Asia and Europe, and herds of desert shrimp in East Africa.





Climate change is projected to make such threats even worse.

Catherine Richards, a doctoral researcher at CSER, said: Advances in technology open up many possibilities for alternative food supply systems that are more risk-averse and can efficiently supply sustainable food to billions of people.

She added: The coronavirus pandemic is just one example of the growing threats to our global food system.

Diversifying our diet with these future foods will be important in achieving food security for all.

The report notes that two billion people currently experience food insecurity, including more than 690 million malnourished people and 340 million children suffering from micronutrient deficiencies.