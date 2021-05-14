International
India and COVID-19: What is happening now? Where are the cases growing?
COVID-19 explosions keep shredding India this week as the country scores 362,727 new cases and 4,120 deaths Thursday.
- For more than two weeks, India has registered more than 300,000 new cases and more than 3,000 deaths every day, CNN reports.
- On May 7, India recorded a record break 414,188 new cases.
- On Tuesday, May 11, the country recorded a record break 4,205 deaths.
According to Al Jazeera, Health experts believe the current figures could be five to 10 times higher.
Cases in Delhi are decreasing, cases in rural areas are increasing
After weeks of devastation in Delhi’s union territory, where positivity rates reached 35%, Delhi saw a drop in cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 14%, CNN reports
Yet as national charges continue to rise, the worst eruptions have begun shifting from metropolitan areas to rural areas, according to New York Times. In particular, rural areas and smaller states have less medical equipment and infrastructure and lower levels of testing to respond to the increase in cases.
Southern states have begun to refuse to share oxygen and their medical supplies as cases continue to rise and the hospital system becomes taxed, New York Times reports.
COVID-19 vaccines suspended while absences persist
Wednesday, three states in India suspended vaccines for people between the ages of 18 and 44 years. The western state of Maharashtra, the southern state of Karnataka and the central union territory of Delhi all have their vaccines suspended, according to CNN.
- Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia blames suspension in Delhi for mismanagement of central government vaccines in a tweet on Wednesday.
- Currently, the full vaccination rate in India is pak nen 3% in a nation of 1.3 billion people.
What happened to the Ganges River?
Since the beginning of this week, officials in the eastern state of Bihar have found more than 70 troops of suspected COVID-19 victims swimming in the Ganges River. As of Thursday, Bihar state officials have set up a net across the river to capture another body, according to CNN.
- In total, more than 90 bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims have been washed in other rivers across India, Guardian reports.
Officials have not yet been determined why or how the bodies ended up in the river. However, according to Guardian AND Evening Standard, the rising cost of burning due to the lack of firewood and overcrowded crematoria has contributed.
These latest developments come as India struggles with a new concern variant, a 50% positivity rate in Goa last week and a new black mushroom issue.
